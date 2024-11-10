Alexandra Feigin Takes Silver Medal for Bulgaria at International Figure Skating Tournament

Bulgarian figure skater Alexandra Feigin secured a silver medal in the women’s division at the Denkova-Staviski Cup, held at Sofia’s Winter Palace. Representing the Albena Denkova-Maxim Staviski Ice Dance Club, the 22-year-old achieved a total score of 177.26 points.

Feigin led after the short program, earning a season-high 66.30 points, but some mistakes in her triple flip and triple salchow left her with 110.96 points in the free skate, a score that also marked her season's personal best. This performance ultimately placed her in second.

Kristen Spours of Great Britain claimed the gold with 186.02 points, while Italy's Carlotta Maria Gardini took bronze with 164.59 points.

In the men’s category, Bulgaria had three competitors. Alexander Zlatkov finished sixth with 189.50 points, improving from eighth in the short program to fifth in the free skate. Beat Shumperli followed closely in seventh place with 182.31 points, while Filip Kaymakchiev came in 10th with 155.77 points. Lev Vinokur from Israel won the men’s competition.