US to Send 500+ Interceptor Missiles to Ukraine as Russian Attacks Escalate

The United States is set to deliver over 500 interceptor missiles to Ukraine in the coming weeks, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. Explosions were reported early today in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

This shipment includes missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft system and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and is expected to meet Ukraine’s air defense needs until the end of the year, the report states, citing an anonymous US official. Reuters was unable to independently verify the information. Representatives from the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Pentagon, and the US State Department declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s armed forces commander-in-chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported increasing challenges in the ongoing battle with Russian forces. He informed US European Command’s General Chris Cavoli of a "challenging situation" with "signs of escalation," as fighting intensifies near Kurakhove and the logistics hub of Pokrovsk. President Zelensky, in his nightly address, urged European countries to increase their support with additional anti-aircraft systems.

Overnight, explosions were reported in Kyiv and Kharkiv, with the Ukrainian Air Force indicating Russian drones had targeted Kyiv. The blasts were attributed to air defense responses, which triggered air raid alerts in Kyiv, the surrounding areas, and across eastern Ukraine. In Kharkiv, a guided bomb struck the Slobidsky district, landing near a high-rise building and shattering windows, though no injuries were reported, according to the city’s mayor.

Early on November 10, Kharkiv faced renewed Russian attacks. The Ukrainian military warned residents of Russian tactical aircraft launching guided bombs over the region, advising immediate shelter. Later, Kharkiv’s Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed an explosion and cautioned of possible additional strikes.

In a record overnight assault, Russia launched 145 drones on Ukraine from November 9 to 10. Ukrainian air defenses successfully downed 62 of these drones, while 67 went off radar in various regions, and 10 entered Moldova, Belarus, or returned to Russian territory, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. This drone barrage, largely Shahed-type munitions and unidentified drones, originated from Russian sites in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Bryansk, and Crimea’s Cape Chauda.

The attacks impacted Odesa and other regions, damaging residential buildings and other infrastructure. Although initial reports indicated no fatalities, all injured individuals received medical attention.

In Odesa, Russian drone strikes injured civilians and damaged residential buildings, shops, garages, and cars. Fires ignited in several areas, with Odesa’s military administration head, Oleh Kiper, confirming one civilian injury. At 4 a.m., Odesa’s Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov posted photos of damaged homes, calling the attack an act of terrorism. Emergency crews responded to the damage, while a city support center was established to assist residents whose homes were affected. A dog was reportedly killed in the wreckage, which Trukhanov cited as another example of Russia's actions targeting civilians and residential areas.

These drone attacks add to the wave of Russian aggression as Ukraine braces for increased hostilities.