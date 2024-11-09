Lawyer Claims Bulgaria's Missing ‘Crypto Queen’ Ruja Ignatova is Alive

Lawyer Dr. Jonathan Levy told Bulgaria Today that he possesses evidence proving that Ruja Ignatova, the creator of the OneCoin cryptocurrency scheme, is still alive. According to Dr. Levy, Ignatova received a payment of 50 million dollars in August 2024, contradicting reports that she had been killed in Greece.

Dr. Levy added that he has documents supporting this claim, indicating that the crypto-scam leader behind OneCoin, valued at billions, remains at large. He further disclosed new information implicating three other individuals connected to the scheme—two Bulgarians and a Swedish national. Dr. Levy is preparing a petition to submit to the Ministry of Justice, requesting an expansion of the criminal case, which is currently directed solely at Ignatova. He aims to secure restitution for OneCoin victims worldwide in line with the European Union Directive for Victims of Violent Organized Crime.

In June, the U.S. government, along with Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov and the head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) Plamen Tonchev, announced a reward of 5 million dollars for any information leading to the capture of Ignatova, often referred to as the “crypto queen.” The announcement took place at a press conference in Sofia’s courthouse.