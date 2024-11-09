Quetta Railway Station Blast: 16 Dead, 30 Injured in Suspected Suicide Attack

At least 16 people were killed and 30 injured in a blast at Quetta Railway Station on Saturday morning, according to initial reports by Dawn. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Mohammad Baloch confirmed the death toll, stating that authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion, which "seems to be a suicide blast," although more details are needed to confirm this assessment.

As police and security forces arrived at the scene, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind reported that an investigation was underway, with the Bomb Disposal Squad collecting evidence to determine the nature of the explosion. Meanwhile, an 'emergency' was declared in hospitals, where the injured are currently receiving medical treatment.

The blast reportedly took place as a train was preparing to depart from the platform to Peshawar. Mohammad Baloch told reporters that around 100 people were present at the station at the time of the explosion, based on footage reviewed. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a militant group, has since claimed responsibility for the attack, labeling it a suicide bombing.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident, calling it part of a pattern of violence aimed at innocent civilians. "The terrorists' targets now include innocent people, laborers, children, and women. Those responsible for these attacks deserve no mercy," he stated, vowing to bring those involved to justice. Bugti has ordered an investigation and has coordinated with top officials in Balochistan regarding the response.

The incident has sparked serious security concerns, prompting Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Naeem ur Rehman to urge the government to take urgent measures to restore security in the region. "This tragic incident at Quetta Railway Station underscores the recurring threat of terrorism in Balochistan. Our deepest condolences are with the families of those affected," he said in a statement on social media.

Footage from the scene aired by Dawn News shows significant damage at the railway platform, with rubble scattered across the area. Rind, the government spokesperson, noted that authorities had been asked to compile a detailed report on the explosion as the investigation continues.