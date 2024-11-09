Quetta Railway Station Blast: 16 Dead, 30 Injured in Suspected Suicide Attack

World | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:10
Bulgaria: Quetta Railway Station Blast: 16 Dead, 30 Injured in Suspected Suicide Attack

At least 16 people were killed and 30 injured in a blast at Quetta Railway Station on Saturday morning, according to initial reports by Dawn. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Mohammad Baloch confirmed the death toll, stating that authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion, which "seems to be a suicide blast," although more details are needed to confirm this assessment.

As police and security forces arrived at the scene, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind reported that an investigation was underway, with the Bomb Disposal Squad collecting evidence to determine the nature of the explosion. Meanwhile, an 'emergency' was declared in hospitals, where the injured are currently receiving medical treatment.

The blast reportedly took place as a train was preparing to depart from the platform to Peshawar. Mohammad Baloch told reporters that around 100 people were present at the station at the time of the explosion, based on footage reviewed. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a militant group, has since claimed responsibility for the attack, labeling it a suicide bombing.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident, calling it part of a pattern of violence aimed at innocent civilians. "The terrorists' targets now include innocent people, laborers, children, and women. Those responsible for these attacks deserve no mercy," he stated, vowing to bring those involved to justice. Bugti has ordered an investigation and has coordinated with top officials in Balochistan regarding the response.

The incident has sparked serious security concerns, prompting Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Naeem ur Rehman to urge the government to take urgent measures to restore security in the region. "This tragic incident at Quetta Railway Station underscores the recurring threat of terrorism in Balochistan. Our deepest condolences are with the families of those affected," he said in a statement on social media.

Footage from the scene aired by Dawn News shows significant damage at the railway platform, with rubble scattered across the area. Rind, the government spokesperson, noted that authorities had been asked to compile a detailed report on the explosion as the investigation continues.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Quetta, attack, blast, Pakistan

Related Articles:

Knife Attack in Solingen Leaves Three Dead, 'Festival of Diversity' Canceled

Late last night, a knife attack in the German city of Solingen claimed the lives of three people and left eight others seriously injured

World » EU | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:18

Macedonian-Origin Radicalized Islamist Foiled in Plot Against Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concerts

A planned attack targeting Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna was thwarted, leading to the cancellation of the events

World | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:30

Twelve Years On: Two Perpetrators Still at Large in Burgas Airport Bombing

Twelve years after the attack at Burgas Airport, two of the perpetrators remain at large

Society » Incidents | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 15:30

Terrifying Incident: Man Stabs Women, Triggers Police Standoff in Pleven Region

Last night, a disturbing incident unfolded in the village of Ruptsi, located in the Cherven Bryag municipality of Pleven region

Crime | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 13:18

Climate Crisis Escalates: Heatwaves Grip Finland, Pakistan, and Mexico

A heat warning has been issued in Finland from Tuesday to Friday

Society » Environment | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

Russian Security Services Blame Ukrainian Intelligence for Crocus City Hall Attack

Ukrainian intelligence has been implicated in the terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall, according to Russian security services

World » Ukraine | May 24, 2024, Friday // 09:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Trump Declines to Invite Haley, Pompeo for New Administration Roles After Election Win

President-elect Donald Trump has stated that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be invited to join his new administration

World | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 10:35

US to Send 500+ Interceptor Missiles to Ukraine as Russian Attacks Escalate

The United States is set to deliver over 500 interceptor missiles to Ukraine in the coming weeks

World » Ukraine | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 10:26

Bulgaria Opposes Mandatory EU Tax Harmonization, Emphasizes Tax Policy Independence

Bulgaria does not view mandatory tax measures in corporate taxation as a path to boosting competitiveness

World » EU | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 09:36

Russia’s Gold Share in Reserves Rises to Highest Level Since 1999

Russia’s gold reserves reached a historic milestone in October

World » Russia | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:14

Women and Children Comprise Majority of Gaza Casualties, UN Calls for International Action

The United Nations Human Rights Office has issued a report on the recent violence in Israel and Gaza since October 7, 2023

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 23:02

EU Extends Military Support Mission for Ukraine, Adds EUR 409 Million Budget

The European Council has extended the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine

World » EU | November 8, 2024, Friday // 17:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria