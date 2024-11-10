The Most Sought-After Professions in Bulgaria Over the Next 5 Years

In Bulgaria, the demand for workers has been steadily increasing, a trend that continued into the past year. Despite this, more than 200,000 people in the country who are capable of working remain unemployed. This raises the question of why such a large portion of the potential workforce is not engaged in the labor market. The reasons vary, but one significant factor is the mismatch between the skills of these individuals and the jobs available. The labor market also faces challenges due to geographic mobility, with many people not willing to relocate for work.

Eurostat defines the group of people who could potentially work but are not fully employed as "reserves." This category includes the unemployed, those working part-time, individuals looking for work but not ready to start immediately, and those not looking for work but still available for employment. The age group in question ranges from 15 to 74 years old, reflecting a growing trend in Europe where older workers are becoming increasingly important due to the aging population and the shortage of labor.

Bulgaria's share of these "reserves" stands at 7%, well below the European average of 12%. Within this group, over 4% are unemployed, while 2% are people who are ready to work but not actively seeking employment. Half a percent consists of those who are looking for work but are not prepared to start immediately. The smallest group are those working part-time jobs. Over the past decade, the number of reserves in Bulgaria has significantly decreased from 20% to 7%, suggesting an improvement in the labor market, but also highlighting that many workers lack the necessary skills or are unwilling to relocate for available jobs.

The Employment Agency has identified areas where labor demand is most urgent. The construction sector currently faces the highest shortage, with around 23,000 workers needed. Other professions with acute shortages include tailors and machine operators, although these positions were more in demand in previous years. Additionally, the hospitality industry is increasingly struggling to fill vacancies, with many businesses turning to foreign workers to meet demand. Office management positions, on the other hand, are in much lower demand.

Looking ahead, certain professions are expected to remain in high demand over the next few years. Teachers, particularly in the fields of pedagogy, are predicted to be one of the most sought-after professions, with over 6,500 vacancies expected this year. Nurses, who once ranked high in demand, have seen a decrease in need, while doctors have fallen out of the top three. The third most-needed profession is for drivers, while the demand for software specialists is relatively low.

Over the next 3 to 5 years, the greatest demand for professionals with secondary education will be in the fields of trade, construction, and marketing, with over 38,000 additional workers needed in the trade sector alone. Higher education graduates will see the most demand in pedagogy, economics, and social services, with a projected need for over 7,600 new specialists in these areas.

The demand for labor will remain most concentrated in Bulgaria's largest cities, particularly Sofia, where the need for workers is expected to rise by 30,000 over the next few years. Plovdiv and Varna will also experience significant shortages, but with some differences in the types of workers needed. Plovdiv will need more workers with vocational qualifications, while Varna's shortage will be greater for university graduates. Smaller regions, such as Montana, Vidin, and Razgrad, will have relatively fewer job vacancies, with just a few hundred positions available in some cases.