Rising Layoffs: Over 17,000 Bulgarian Companies Expected to Reduce Workforce in 2025

Over the next year, more than 17,000 Bulgarian companies are planning layoffs, marking a nearly 37% rise in firms forced to scale back and reduce staff. In 2023, 12,600 companies reported similar workforce reductions. This data comes from a study by the Employment Agency on labor market needs. Sectors most affected include trade, transport, and hospitality, making up 37.2% of expected layoffs, followed by public administration, education, healthcare, and social services at 15%, with industry also significantly impacted.

The study highlights that for Bulgarian employers, self-control and discipline remain the most valued skills, prioritized by 87.4% of businesses. Skills in communication and teamwork are essential for nearly 85% of employers, while problem-solving abilities are crucial for 78%.

Additionally, the report reveals that Bulgarian businesses will require almost 262,000 workers and specialists over the coming year. In 17 of 28 regions, workforce needs exceed the number of registered unemployed individuals, with the largest gaps in Varna, where demand surpasses supply nearly fivefold, followed by Sofia and Burgas, each with fourfold excess. Conversely, Vidin, Razgrad, and Targovishte will experience less impact from workforce shortages.

Top professions in demand include teachers, nurses, drivers, doctors, mechanical engineers, pharmacists, and lecturers. Across various sectors, nearly 49,764 general laborers are needed, reflecting a 1.3% increase year-over-year. The industrial sector alone requires 68,249 workers, while trade, transport, hospitality, and restaurant sectors will seek 55,308.

Finding qualified employees continues to be a challenge for employers, with the percentage of companies facing difficulties rising from 63.8% in 2023 to 66.7% in 2024. Lack of necessary qualifications or education remains a common issue, cited in 43.1% of cases.