Women and Children Comprise Majority of Gaza Casualties, UN Calls for International Action

The United Nations Human Rights Office has issued a report on the recent violence in Israel and Gaza since October 7, 2023, highlighting severe humanitarian concerns and calling for accountability for violations of international law. According to the report, approximately 70% of those killed in Gaza were children and women, marking significant breaches in the principles of international humanitarian law, including proportionality and the need to protect civilian lives.

The UN Human Rights Office noted its verification process of individuals killed through airstrikes, shelling, and other hostilities, finding the majority of fatalities occurred in residential settings, with children and women representing the largest share of those killed. Specifically, among the fatalities verified, children aged 5 to 9, 10 to 14, and infants up to 4 years old were the most prevalent. Nearly 80% of the deaths verified by the UN occurred in residential areas, with children and women accounting for 44% and 26%, respectively, of those fatalities.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk commented via video, emphasizing the urgency of accountability measures for the suspected atrocity crimes committed. He expressed alarm over the actions attributed to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which include attacks on healthcare facilities and media personnel. The report also raised concerns regarding the alleged use of white phosphorus munitions, urging states to engage with international accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court, to ensure justice.

The recent violence originated from an October 7 assault launched by Hamas on Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 individuals and the capture of more than 250 hostages, with around 100 believed to remain in captivity. Israel’s military response has led to significant Palestinian casualties, reportedly exceeding 45,000, drawing widespread international concern and calls for a ceasefire as the toll on civilians continues to escalate.