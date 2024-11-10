Bulgaria Weekend Outlook: Chilly Temperatures and Rain Showers Expected

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 8, 2024, Friday // 17:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weekend Outlook: Chilly Temperatures and Rain Showers Expected @Pixabay

On November 9-10, temperatures in Bulgaria will range from -5°C to 0°C, with slightly warmer conditions near the Black Sea coast and around 0°C in Sofia. Cloud cover will gradually increase through the day, becoming thick by evening. Rain is expected in the far northeast by night. Winds will be moderate and from the north-northeast. Daytime temperatures will be cooler, reaching 8°C-9°C in the northeast and 15°C-16°C in the southwest by mid-afternoon, with Sofia around 13°C.

Along the Black Sea, skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain likely in the northeast by evening. Winds will be moderate to strong from the north-northeast. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop to around 10°C-11°C by mid-afternoon. The sea temperature will hover between 15°C-16°C.

In the mountains, clouds will build up, becoming dense by day’s end, with moderate north-northeasterly winds. Highs will reach about 9°C at 1,200 meters and around 4°C at 2,000 meters.

On November 10, the northeastern half of Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers in some northern areas. The southwest will have partly cloudy skies, with occasional sunny spells. Winds will be light to moderate, and temperatures will decrease further, with highs of 3°C to 5°C in the northeast and 11°C-12°C in the Upper Thracian Plain.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures

Related Articles:

The Most Sought-After Professions in Bulgaria Over the Next 5 Years

In Bulgaria, the demand for workers has been steadily increasing

Business | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Path to Adopting the Euro: Can It Join the Eurozone by July 2025?

Bulgaria could potentially adopt the euro on July 1, 2025, if all the necessary steps are taken within the required timeframe

Business » Finance | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Opposes Mandatory EU Tax Harmonization, Emphasizes Tax Policy Independence

Bulgaria does not view mandatory tax measures in corporate taxation as a path to boosting competitiveness

World » EU | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Rising Layoffs: Over 17,000 Bulgarian Companies Expected to Reduce Workforce in 2025

Over the next year, more than 17,000 Bulgarian companies are planning layoffs

Business | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Labor Market Struggles Amid Record Demand and Limited Workforce

Labor supply in Bulgaria remains exceptionally constrained amid record-high demand

Business | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Municipalities Across Bulgaria Raise Local Taxes and Fees

Municipalities across Bulgaria have initiated increases in local taxes and fees

Society | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 10:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sunny Skies and Light Breezes Across Bulgaria on November 8

Overnight, the weather will be clear and calm, with temperatures ranging between minus 5°C and 0°C

Society » Environment | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 17:23

2024 Set to Become Hottest Year on Record

The year 2024 is set to be the hottest on record, with global temperatures expected to surpass those of 2023

Society » Environment | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 16:31

Critical Water Shortages Threaten Bulgaria’s Pleven

A crisis situation has emerged in Pleven and the surrounding settlements, where the local water supply has been severely affected due to the drying up of wells

Society » Environment | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:30

November 7 Weather: Mild Temperatures and Sunshine Across Bulgaria

On November 7, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather with light easterly winds

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:02

Is Snow on the Way? Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for the Coming Week

The weather in Bulgaria this week will continue to feel like a continuation of summer, with temperatures remaining mild

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:43

Second Bulgarian Missing After Valencia Floods Confirmed Safe

The second Bulgarian citizen who had been unaccounted for following the floods in the Valencia region has made contact with his family

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria