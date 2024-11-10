Bulgaria Weekend Outlook: Chilly Temperatures and Rain Showers Expected

On November 9-10, temperatures in Bulgaria will range from -5°C to 0°C, with slightly warmer conditions near the Black Sea coast and around 0°C in Sofia. Cloud cover will gradually increase through the day, becoming thick by evening. Rain is expected in the far northeast by night. Winds will be moderate and from the north-northeast. Daytime temperatures will be cooler, reaching 8°C-9°C in the northeast and 15°C-16°C in the southwest by mid-afternoon, with Sofia around 13°C.

Along the Black Sea, skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain likely in the northeast by evening. Winds will be moderate to strong from the north-northeast. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop to around 10°C-11°C by mid-afternoon. The sea temperature will hover between 15°C-16°C.

In the mountains, clouds will build up, becoming dense by day’s end, with moderate north-northeasterly winds. Highs will reach about 9°C at 1,200 meters and around 4°C at 2,000 meters.

On November 10, the northeastern half of Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers in some northern areas. The southwest will have partly cloudy skies, with occasional sunny spells. Winds will be light to moderate, and temperatures will decrease further, with highs of 3°C to 5°C in the northeast and 11°C-12°C in the Upper Thracian Plain.