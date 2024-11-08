EU Extends Military Support Mission for Ukraine, Adds EUR 409 Million Budget

Bulgaria Opposes Mandatory EU Tax Harmonization, Emphasizes Tax Policy Independence
Bulgaria does not view mandatory tax measures in corporate taxation as a path to boosting competitiveness
The European Council has extended the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for an additional two years, now set to continue until November 15, 2026. Established in October 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the mission aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities through targeted training programs.
Since its launch, EUMAM Ukraine has trained 63,000 Ukrainian military personnel and is planning to train an additional 15,000 troops in the coming months. The mission will operate with a new budget allocation of nearly EUR 409 million for the next two years. The EU Council emphasized that training goals will remain adaptable, adjusted to Ukraine's evolving combat needs and conducted in close coordination with partner organizations.
As part of its ongoing commitment, EUMAM Ukraine will work collaboratively with NATO, specifically with the NATO Security Assistance and Training Mission in Ukraine (NSATU). Both missions will share information openly and in a mutually inclusive manner to ensure alignment and support for Ukraine's defense. The EU council reiterated that EUMAM remains essential to building Ukraine's military capacity in response to current threats.
