Borissov Challenges President on Legitimacy: "Respect the Parliament or Call New Elections"

At a lengthy national conference today, GERB regional coordinators, newly elected MPs, and mayors emphasized that GERB must take charge of governing and prevent other parties from setting the terms. Representatives from the top political force in the October 27 parliamentary elections reviewed the local election results and outlined their next steps.

During his address, party leader Boyko Borissov urged the WCC-DB and other potential coalition partners to reconsider their stance and assume political responsibility for the nation’s future. Borissov argued that WCC-DB’s belief in GERB’s fading influence is misguided, adding that if GERB pushes forward with its political strength and the responsibility shared by allied parties, it would propel Bulgaria forward in a way that will earn public approval. He stated that WCC-DB and others have time to rethink their positions, mentioning the ongoing contention around GERB’s perceived dependency on Peevski and noting that GERB had primarily faced off against DPS-New Beginning in mixed districts.

Borissov also directed criticism at President Radev, following the president's comments questioning the legitimacy of the early elections. He called for clarity on the president’s stance, asking Radev either to respect the parliament’s authority or to initiate action for new elections by appealing to the Constitutional Court if he believes the assembly lacks legitimacy. Borissov dismissed complaints from minor parties about alleged irregularities in certain voting sections, reinforcing his confidence in the integrity of this parliament. He suggested that if further legitimacy is questioned, they could move toward elections for a 52nd National Assembly but warned that anything less would be insincere.