Borissov Challenges President on Legitimacy: "Respect the Parliament or Call New Elections"

Politics | November 8, 2024, Friday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Borissov Challenges President on Legitimacy: "Respect the Parliament or Call New Elections"

At a lengthy national conference today, GERB regional coordinators, newly elected MPs, and mayors emphasized that GERB must take charge of governing and prevent other parties from setting the terms. Representatives from the top political force in the October 27 parliamentary elections reviewed the local election results and outlined their next steps.

During his address, party leader Boyko Borissov urged the WCC-DB and other potential coalition partners to reconsider their stance and assume political responsibility for the nation’s future. Borissov argued that WCC-DB’s belief in GERB’s fading influence is misguided, adding that if GERB pushes forward with its political strength and the responsibility shared by allied parties, it would propel Bulgaria forward in a way that will earn public approval. He stated that WCC-DB and others have time to rethink their positions, mentioning the ongoing contention around GERB’s perceived dependency on Peevski and noting that GERB had primarily faced off against DPS-New Beginning in mixed districts.

Borissov also directed criticism at President Radev, following the president's comments questioning the legitimacy of the early elections. He called for clarity on the president’s stance, asking Radev either to respect the parliament’s authority or to initiate action for new elections by appealing to the Constitutional Court if he believes the assembly lacks legitimacy. Borissov dismissed complaints from minor parties about alleged irregularities in certain voting sections, reinforcing his confidence in the integrity of this parliament. He suggested that if further legitimacy is questioned, they could move toward elections for a 52nd National Assembly but warned that anything less would be insincere.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, Borissov, WCC-DB

Related Articles:

Borissov Claims New Early Elections in Bulgaria are Inevitable

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB and former Prime Minister, emphasized that Bulgaria is heading toward new early parliamentary elections

Politics | November 8, 2024, Friday // 12:51

Former President Plevneliev Warns of Divisions in Bulgaria’s Politics, Defends Peevski

Rosen Plevneliev, who served as Bulgaria's president from 2012 to 2017, expressed skepticism about the prospects of forming a regular government following the early parliamentary elections in October

Politics | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 12:04

Bulgarian Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on US Election Victory

Hours after the first exit poll results from the US presidential election, politicians worldwide, including those from Bulgaria

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:12

Bulgarian Politics: WCC-DB Ready for Talks with GERB, Emphasizes Anti-Corruption Focus

Nadezhda Yordanova from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) expressed her party's willingness to engage in discussions with GERB

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:15

Former Diplomat Predicts Post-Trump Sobering Reality for Pro-Russian Circles in Bulgaria

Former Bulgarian diplomat Iliyan Vassilev shared his views on the potential outcomes of the upcoming U.S. election, predicting a scenario in which pro-Russian and pro-oligarchic groups in Bulgaria will celebrate a victory for Donald Trump

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 09:39

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Claims WCC-DB Favored by US Democrats, Rejects Coalition with GERB

Tsoncho Ganev of the pro-Russian "Revival" party stated on BNT that no major changes in US policies toward Europe are expected regardless of the outcome of the American presidential elections

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 08:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Aligned on Schengen Entry, Says Prime Minister Glavchev

Acting Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed optimism about progress on Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen but advised caution in commenting on specific outcomes

Politics | November 8, 2024, Friday // 16:53

Bulgarian PM: "No Place for Fists in Politics or Art" Following National Theater Incident

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized that physical confrontations have no place in either politics or the arts

Politics | November 8, 2024, Friday // 15:26

Borissov Claims New Early Elections in Bulgaria are Inevitable

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB and former Prime Minister, emphasized that Bulgaria is heading toward new early parliamentary elections

Politics | November 8, 2024, Friday // 12:51

Partial Election Annulment Sought by Bulgarian Parties Amid Claims of Violations

In a statement, Toshko Yordanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) announced that the party is submitting a complaint to the Constitutional Court seeking partial annulment of the recent elections

Politics | November 8, 2024, Friday // 11:06

Bulgaria Considers Increasing Defense Spending to 2.5% of GDP, Says Acting Defense Minister

Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has expressed support for the US President Donald Trump’s goal of increasing defense spending for NATO member states to 2.4% of GDP

Politics » Defense | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Former President Plevneliev Warns of Divisions in Bulgaria’s Politics, Defends Peevski

Rosen Plevneliev, who served as Bulgaria's president from 2012 to 2017, expressed skepticism about the prospects of forming a regular government following the early parliamentary elections in October

Politics | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 12:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria