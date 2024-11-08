Bulgaria Aligned on Schengen Entry, Says Prime Minister Glavchev

Acting Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed optimism about progress on Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen but advised caution in commenting on specific outcomes. Speaking to journalists in Budapest, he noted that Bulgaria’s position is closely aligned with Romania’s in the process. “Whatever developments are reported on Romania, they apply to us as well,” Glavchev remarked.

Glavchev also underscored discussions from the informal European Council meeting in Budapest, where the relationship between the EU and the US was a prominent topic. He described the United States as the EU’s primary strategic partner, stressing the need for continued collaboration, particularly on matters of Ukraine and the Middle East. Glavchev emphasized the desire for peace in these regions, emphasizing that any peace should align with the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

He further outlined key areas for deepening cooperation between the EU and the US, including the economy, high technology, security and defense, and combating disinformation.

Meanwhile, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu recently suggested that a decision on Romania’s entry into Schengen via land borders could be reached before the second round of Romania’s presidential elections on December 8, potentially finalizing by the year’s end.