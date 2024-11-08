Bulgarian PM: "No Place for Fists in Politics or Art" Following National Theater Incident

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized that physical confrontations have no place in either politics or the arts, stating that violence is only acceptable in sports like boxing. He has called for a detailed report from the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the handling of events at the National Theater protest. Glavchev reiterated that citizens should not be obstructed from attending performances for which they have purchased tickets, adding that the rights of Bulgarians must be respected in all cases.

Following the protest outside the National Theater, Sofia’s police director Lyubomir Nikolov stated that officers responded quickly and effectively. He explained that a notification had been received from the “Father’s Hearth” National Movement, announcing a cultural event on November 7 where children would express dissatisfaction with the play being performed at the National Theater. The police reportedly increased security, with 60 riot officers stationed at the scene. Nikolov described the officers' actions as exemplary, noting that their response prevented the situation from escalating into violence.

Despite heightened security, some provocations occurred during the demonstration. Nikolov indicated that although tensions rose, police refrained from detaining individuals, as doing so could have intensified the conflict. He suggested that some protesters may have been hoping for a strong reaction from law enforcement to portray the event as a heavy-handed police intervention.

The Sofia police director also commented that, prior to the event, authorities had not received information suggesting that football hooligans might attend the protest. Nikolov confirmed that pre-trial proceedings for hooliganism have commenced, and video surveillance is being used to identify those responsible. Deputy police director Stefan Ivanov mentioned that it had not been communicated that the theater director, Vasil Vassilev, would be engaging with protesters, adding that the security measures in place remain heightened to facilitate entry for ticket holders.

The Union of Artists in Bulgaria voiced its disapproval of the disturbances, condemning what they described as shameful acts. They called for an investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Sofia Municipality to uncover the factors that led to this incident. They also defended the production of “Arms and the Man,” stating that neither George Bernard Shaw's play nor John Malkovich's direction demeans Bulgarian identity or history. The Union highlighted that, while this play was performed in Bulgaria during the 1990s without controversy, it now appears to be embroiled in political tensions.

The Union noted that they have received messages questioning their support for the play, often coinciding with National Assembly elections or parliamentary sessions. They see this as evidence of political attempts to influence society through irregular means. In response, the Union expressed admiration for their colleagues who performed courageously despite the protests and urged performing artists nationwide to organize for meaningful causes. They called on actors across Bulgaria to read excerpts from “Arms and the Man” at the start of their performances as a stand against censorship in the arts.