Erdogan: Trump’s Will Can End the War in Ukraine Quickly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine could be resolved swiftly if the United States, under a second term of President Donald Trump, demonstrates the political will to do so. Speaking to journalists on his way back from Hungary, Erdogan emphasized that efforts by Western nations, particularly the US, could speed up the conflict's resolution. He reiterated Turkey’s stance of neutrality, stressing that the country had maintained dialogue with both sides of the war from the outset, resisting pressure to take sides.

Erdogan noted that while Turkey has consistently pursued a peaceful approach, the West has not fully shared the belief that diplomacy can end the conflict. He added that if the US under Trump’s leadership approaches the situation with the intention to find a settlement, the war could be brought to a swift conclusion. “More weapons, more bombs, and more chaos will not end this war,” Erdogan stated, according to CNN-Turk TV.

The Turkish president also highlighted Turkey's role in facilitating dialogue, pointing out that the country has succeeded in bringing both sides to the negotiating table in the past and could do so again. He stressed that peace efforts would continue, with Turkey focused on securing a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

In other comments, Erdogan addressed the topic of the Organization of Turkic States, clarifying that there are no plans for the formation of a joint military force within the group. However, he pointed to the Civil Defense Mechanism Agreement as a significant step in enhancing regional security cooperation, emphasizing the importance of improved coordination in responding to natural disasters and emergencies.