Erdogan: Trump’s Will Can End the War in Ukraine Quickly

World » UKRAINE | November 8, 2024, Friday // 13:26
Bulgaria: Erdogan: Trump’s Will Can End the War in Ukraine Quickly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine could be resolved swiftly if the United States, under a second term of President Donald Trump, demonstrates the political will to do so. Speaking to journalists on his way back from Hungary, Erdogan emphasized that efforts by Western nations, particularly the US, could speed up the conflict's resolution. He reiterated Turkey’s stance of neutrality, stressing that the country had maintained dialogue with both sides of the war from the outset, resisting pressure to take sides.

Erdogan noted that while Turkey has consistently pursued a peaceful approach, the West has not fully shared the belief that diplomacy can end the conflict. He added that if the US under Trump’s leadership approaches the situation with the intention to find a settlement, the war could be brought to a swift conclusion. “More weapons, more bombs, and more chaos will not end this war,Erdogan stated, according to CNN-Turk TV.

The Turkish president also highlighted Turkey's role in facilitating dialogue, pointing out that the country has succeeded in bringing both sides to the negotiating table in the past and could do so again. He stressed that peace efforts would continue, with Turkey focused on securing a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

In other comments, Erdogan addressed the topic of the Organization of Turkic States, clarifying that there are no plans for the formation of a joint military force within the group. However, he pointed to the Civil Defense Mechanism Agreement as a significant step in enhancing regional security cooperation, emphasizing the importance of improved coordination in responding to natural disasters and emergencies.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Erdogan, Trump, Ukraine

Related Articles:

EU Extends Military Support Mission for Ukraine, Adds EUR 409 Million Budget

The European Council has extended the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine

World » EU | November 8, 2024, Friday // 17:07

Russian Strike on Zaporizhzhia Leaves 9 Dead, Including Mother and Child

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on November 7th killed 9 people, including a mother and her 18-month-old son

World » Ukraine | November 8, 2024, Friday // 13:15

Trump’s Project 2025 Sparks Concerns Over Potential Reforms and Mass Firings

Following Donald Trump’s recent election as president, significant shifts are anticipated not only in US political circles but also in American society

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 11:25

Susie Wiles Appointed as Trump’s Historic First Female Chief of Staff

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Susie Wiles, his campaign manager, will take on the role of White House Chief of Staff

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 11:02

Putin Congratulates Trump on Election Win, Offers Dialogue with Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. presidential election and expressed Moscow’s readiness for dialogue with the president-elect

World » Russia | November 8, 2024, Friday // 09:23

Shoigu Urges West to Accept Russia’s Dominance in Ukraine Conflict and Seek Peace Talks

Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, stated that the West should acknowledge Russia's advantage in the conflict with Ukrain

World » Russia | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Russian Strike on Zaporizhzhia Leaves 9 Dead, Including Mother and Child

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on November 7th killed 9 people, including a mother and her 18-month-old son

World » Ukraine | November 8, 2024, Friday // 13:15

US to Maximize Military Aid to Ukraine Before January; South Korea Weighs Direct Arms Supplies

South Korea has not ruled out the possibility of directly supplying arms to Ukraine, a potential shift in Seoul's policy following reports that North Korean soldiers are being trained

World » Ukraine | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 09:18

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Caspian Fleet in Dagestan, Hitting Key Vessels

Drones launched by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) struck Russia's Caspian Fleet at Port Kaspiysk

World » Ukraine | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11

Ukrainian Commander Details Significant Russian Losses in Kursk; North Korean Forces Engaged

The first clashes between North Korean forces and Ukrainian troops have reportedly occurred in the Kursk region

World » Ukraine | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11

Russian Attack Kills Six in Zaporizhzhia as North Korean Soldiers Receive Drone Training in Kursk

On November 5, a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in six fatalities and left nine others injured

World » Ukraine | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 16:29

Document Reveals Russia's Initial Demands for Ukraine’s Surrender

A document has surfaced revealing Russia's initial demands from Ukraine at the outset of the war

World » Ukraine | November 4, 2024, Monday // 15:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria