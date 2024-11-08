Russian Strike on Zaporizhzhia Leaves 9 Dead, Including Mother and Child

World » UKRAINE | November 8, 2024, Friday // 13:15
Bulgaria: Russian Strike on Zaporizhzhia Leaves 9 Dead, Including Mother and Child

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on November 7th killed 9 people, including a mother and her 18-month-old son. Four children are among the wounded - boys aged 15, 5, and 1, as well as a four-month-old girl.

Four other individuals, including two medical workers, are reported to be in serious condition. The Russian forces targeted the regional oncology clinic, and 17 patients were evacuated to other hospitals within the city for urgent care. In total, at least eight medical staff members have also been injured in the attack.

The strike resulted in widespread casualties, with nine people confirmed dead and 42 others injured. The Russian assault highlights the ongoing danger to both civilians and healthcare workers in Ukraine as the conflict continues.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that Europe would struggle to finance Ukraine's defense if the United States were to withdraw its support. Orban, speaking to Bloomberg, argued that the U.S. would pull out of the war under a potential second term of Donald Trump, which he believes would make it impossible for Europe to continue funding Ukraine's military efforts on its own. Orbán emphasized that Europe cannot carry the financial burden alone without American backing.

His political advisor, Balazs Orban, also suggested that Trump should initiate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to explore the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine. The Hungarian Prime Minister had previously been the first EU leader to congratulate Trump on his election victory, calling for a new European strategy in dealing with the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Tags: Zaporizhzhia, Russian, Orban, Ukraine

