Protesters Halt John Malkovich's Play Premiere in Bulgaria, Attacking Spectators

The premiere of a John Malkovich-directed play in Sofia, Bulgaria, was marred by protests from nationalists, who surrounded the National Theater and prevented ticketed spectators from entering. Several hundred protesters gathered outside, claiming the play “Arms and the Man,” based on Bernard Shaw's work, was offensive to Bulgarians. Some audience members reported being physically attacked by protesters, while police failed to intervene effectively. As a result, the performance was held before an empty hall, with only journalists allowed in, and was later broadcast live online.

The protesters, including members of pro-Russian political groups like "Revival" and VMRO, demanded the play be banned and Malkovich expelled from Bulgaria. They also called for the resignation of theater director Vasil Vassilev. Videos shared on social media showed protesters clashing with ticket-holders, with some forcibly pushing the actor Vladimir Penev and taking his glasses. Filmmaker Teodor Ushev reported being kicked and punched, while police only instructed him to leave the area rather than intervening.

Протестиращите срещу театрална постановка тази вечер посегнаха и на актьора Владо Пенев.



Един от малоумниците дори му взима очилата.



Това е абсолютен срам. pic.twitter.com/1aXJxkSJPJ — FORZA ELENA GUNCHEVA (@elenaultras) November 7, 2024

Minister of Internal Affairs Atanas Ilkov later suggested that Vassilev's decision to engage with the protesters directly had caused the situation to escalate. Ilkov explained that Vassilev’s attempt to calm the crowd led to increased tensions, although he added that more than 60 police officers had been stationed to manage the protest. Calls for Ilkov’s resignation followed the incident, with accusations that the police had failed to protect the public and uphold order.

Vassilev, who had faced significant pressure to censor the play before the premiere, condemned the protest as an unacceptable act. He expressed disappointment that such a large protest occurred outside the theater, and he defended the play’s right to be performed, emphasizing that it should be seen and evaluated by the public before any judgment was made.

The controversy surrounding the play has been building for weeks, with nationalist groups and the Union of Bulgarian Writers criticizing its content. They accused the play of mocking Bulgaria, citing its portrayal of Bulgarian characters during the Serbo-Bulgarian War. Malkovich, however, responded to the criticisms by stating that he found the accusations amusing, insisting that he had no intention of mocking Bulgaria.

Despite the unrest, the play will continue its run, with hopes that the situation will calm before future performances. The Interior Minister expressed his hope that the performance scheduled for the following day would go ahead without further disturbances.

Sofia’s Mayor, Vasil Terziev, stated that the organizers of the protest outside the "Ivan Vazov" National Theater will face fines, according to Nova TV.

Terziev pointed out that the event did not meet the necessary conditions for being held, but emphasized that this issue should not overshadow the larger question: why did the authorities initially fail to recognize the seriousness of the situation? He also questioned why patriotism in this context seems to involve obstructing people who simply wanted to enjoy the performance they had paid for.

He further clarified that true patriotism involves respecting differing opinions and not trying to erase parts of Bulgarian culture or history that may be uncomfortable. "Patriotism," he stated, "is about acknowledging and understanding these aspects, and working together as a society to create a better future for our children."