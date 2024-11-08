Australia Moves to Ban Social Media Access for Children Under 16

The Australian government has proposed new legislation that would impose a social media age limit of 16, barring children under this age from using platforms such as X, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, Reuters reports. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized that social media is harming children and stated, "I’m calling time on it," during his announcement.

The proposed age limit would be enforced a year after the law passes. Social media platforms would have that time to ensure they are excluding Australian children younger than 16. Albanese explained that the responsibility would lie with platforms to take "reasonable steps" to prevent underage access, with penalties for non-compliance. Parents and children would not be held accountable.

This initiative comes amid growing concerns worldwide about the safety of children online. While some digital industry groups have opposed the measure, calling it outdated, Albanese’s government insists it is necessary to protect young people from harm. The Digital Industry Group Inc. argued that a more balanced approach, including promoting digital literacy and creating age-appropriate spaces, would be more effective.

Several child welfare experts, including 140 academics from around the globe, have signed an open letter opposing the age restriction. They believe the measure is overly simplistic and could drive young people to circumvent the ban. Jackie Hallan, a director at ReachOut, expressed concern that such a move could push vulnerable youth into hiding their online activity, making it harder for them to receive support when needed.

Despite opposition, Albanese defended the legislation, pointing out that exclusions would be made for cases like access to educational services. The government has also trialed age-restriction technologies, and the eSafety Commissioner will oversee compliance, providing platforms with guidance on how to meet the new requirements.

The opposition party has indicated general support for the 16-year age limit, with lawmaker Paul Fletcher pointing out that the technology to enforce the ban already exists. However, he acknowledged the challenge would be the willingness of platforms to invest in compliance.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland stressed that the one-year lead-in would allow a practical implementation of the policy, with the possibility of harsher penalties to ensure companies adhere to the new rules. "Every company that operates in Australia, whether domiciled here or otherwise, is expected and must comply with Australian law or face the consequences," Rowland said.