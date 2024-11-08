Mysterious Illness Claims Over 70 Lives in Sudanese Town Under Siege

At least 73 people have died under mysterious circumstances in the Sudanese town of Al Hilaliya, which is currently under siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF). The Sudanese Medical Union, as reported by Reuters, stated that the cause of death remains unclear, though those affected have been showing symptoms of severe diarrhea, overwhelming the local hospital. A resident reported that three of his family members had died from the same illness.

The town of Al Hilaliya is one of several settlements in the eastern state of El Gezira that have been impacted by recent violence. This surge in unrest follows the defection of a senior commander from the Sudanese Border Police (SBP) to the government army, which triggered retaliatory attacks that have displaced over 135,000 people. The ongoing conflict between the government army and the SBP has contributed to what is now considered the world's largest humanitarian crisis, displacing more than 11 million people.

Witnesses have reported that markets and warehouses in Al Hilaliya were looted, and those attempting to flee the city are being forced to pay large sums of money to the RSF at their checkpoints. The siege began on October 29, following an RSF attack on the town that killed five people and trapped the remaining residents in three mosques.

Satellite images from the Yale Humanitarian Laboratory show a significant increase in the number of burials in several towns in El Gezira since the attacks intensified. The images also depict widespread fires on agricultural land in the area.

Al Hilaliya, previously a stable commercial center with a population of around 50,000, is now severely affected. Many of its residents had already fled other conflict zones, and it is now home to the family of defecting commander Abuagla Keikal, whom locals believe is behind the siege.