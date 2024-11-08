Mysterious Illness Claims Over 70 Lives in Sudanese Town Under Siege

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 12:04
Bulgaria: Mysterious Illness Claims Over 70 Lives in Sudanese Town Under Siege

At least 73 people have died under mysterious circumstances in the Sudanese town of Al Hilaliya, which is currently under siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF). The Sudanese Medical Union, as reported by Reuters, stated that the cause of death remains unclear, though those affected have been showing symptoms of severe diarrhea, overwhelming the local hospital. A resident reported that three of his family members had died from the same illness.

The town of Al Hilaliya is one of several settlements in the eastern state of El Gezira that have been impacted by recent violence. This surge in unrest follows the defection of a senior commander from the Sudanese Border Police (SBP) to the government army, which triggered retaliatory attacks that have displaced over 135,000 people. The ongoing conflict between the government army and the SBP has contributed to what is now considered the world's largest humanitarian crisis, displacing more than 11 million people.

Witnesses have reported that markets and warehouses in Al Hilaliya were looted, and those attempting to flee the city are being forced to pay large sums of money to the RSF at their checkpoints. The siege began on October 29, following an RSF attack on the town that killed five people and trapped the remaining residents in three mosques.

Satellite images from the Yale Humanitarian Laboratory show a significant increase in the number of burials in several towns in El Gezira since the attacks intensified. The images also depict widespread fires on agricultural land in the area.

Al Hilaliya, previously a stable commercial center with a population of around 50,000, is now severely affected. Many of its residents had already fled other conflict zones, and it is now home to the family of defecting commander Abuagla Keikal, whom locals believe is behind the siege.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sudanese, Al Hilaliya, illness

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Health Minister: The Green Certificate for post-illness remains

Certificates based on COVID-19 post-illness remain. This was announced on the Facebook profile of the Minister of Health Asena Serbezova.

Society » Health | January 16, 2022, Sunday // 15:22

Those who had COVID Twice are Deprived from a Certificate and Cannot Get Vaccinated for 6 Months

Those who have had COVID again cannot renew their European certificate if the first one has expired because the system does not generate a document for the second infection.

Society » Health | November 17, 2021, Wednesday // 17:15

Tsenko Chokov Is Under House Arrest Due To His Illness

Former Mayor of Galiche village in Vratsa - Tsenko Chokov, is no longer sleeping in a cell because he was placed under house arrest.

Crime | May 17, 2019, Friday // 11:06

Belgium will Return Sudanese who Illegally Entered the Country to their Homeland

Belgium and Sudan have entered into an agreement on the return of Sudanese who have illegally entered Belgian land, local media reported.

World | September 20, 2017, Wednesday // 12:29

Germanwings Co-pilot Hid Mental Illness from Employer - Prosecutors

Andreas Lubitz, the co-pilot of crashed Germanwings plane, has hid the details of an “existing illness” and “corresponding medical treatment” from his employers, according to German prosecutors.

World | March 27, 2015, Friday // 20:53

Freed Bulgarian Pilots in Sudan Return Safely Home

The three Bulgarian pilots who have been abducted in Sudan landed safely in their homeland Tuesday evening.

Politics » Diplomacy | June 7, 2011, Tuesday // 19:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Women and Children Comprise Majority of Gaza Casualties, UN Calls for International Action

The United Nations Human Rights Office has issued a report on the recent violence in Israel and Gaza since October 7, 2023

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 23:02

EU Extends Military Support Mission for Ukraine, Adds EUR 409 Million Budget

The European Council has extended the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine

World » EU | November 8, 2024, Friday // 17:07

Australia Moves to Ban Social Media Access for Children Under 16

The Australian government has proposed new legislation that would impose a social media age limit of 16

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 14:31

Erdogan: Trump’s Will Can End the War in Ukraine Quickly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine could be resolved swiftly if the United States

World » Ukraine | November 8, 2024, Friday // 13:26

Russian Strike on Zaporizhzhia Leaves 9 Dead, Including Mother and Child

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on November 7th killed 9 people, including a mother and her 18-month-old son

World » Ukraine | November 8, 2024, Friday // 13:15

Trump’s Project 2025 Sparks Concerns Over Potential Reforms and Mass Firings

Following Donald Trump’s recent election as president, significant shifts are anticipated not only in US political circles but also in American society

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 11:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria