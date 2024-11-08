Velingrad Faces Fifth Day of Water Shortages

Velingrad, often referred to as the spa capital of Bulgaria, has now entered its fifth day of water shortages. The situation is due to a planned repair by the National Electric Company (NEC), as reported by bTV. Residents in the "Kamenitsa" neighborhood have been without water in their homes since Monday, and there are complaints that the water supply schedule is not being followed.

Radko Ganev, a local resident, voiced frustration over the situation, saying that even after returning home from work in the evening, he still had no water. Other residents echoed similar concerns, particularly highlighting the issue of water pressure. Many, especially the elderly and parents with young children, are finding it difficult to manage without proper access to water. "They got out of their hands to carry tubes," said one frustrated resident, Hristo.

Ivan Marinov added that people in the neighborhood are resorting to filling containers at public taps, but there is growing concern that the two-week repair project may extend beyond the expected timeline. "How are the old people going to carry this water home?" he questioned.

One elderly woman shared that the water supply was supposed to be available in the morning between 6 and 10 am and in the evening from 6 to 10 pm. However, she reported that there was no water available when she checked at 7 am or the previous evening.

Velingrad's mayor, Kostadin Koev, clarified that the municipality is not responsible for the repairs, as they are being conducted by the National Electric Company. He noted that he was formally notified of the repairs in early October. NEC, in turn, claimed that they had informed the public about the repairs as early as January.

Koev also emphasized that without a functioning national government, local authorities are unable to effectively address such issues.