Bulgaria Faces Growing Childhood Obesity Crisis

On November 8, Europe observes the Day of Healthy Food and Cooking, aimed at promoting the importance of balanced nutrition and maintaining a healthy weight, particularly among children. However, statistics reveal that Bulgaria is among the European countries facing a serious issue with childhood obesity. Approximately 10% of overweight children have a medical condition contributing to their weight, though experts agree that an unhealthy lifestyle is the primary cause.

Dr. Elena Vuchkova highlighted on Nova TV that one in three Bulgarian children aged 6 to 18 is overweight, a concerning trend that reflects the broader global rise in obesity, particularly in middle- and low-income nations. In contrast, high-income countries are seeing improvements in their obesity rates. Dr. Vuchkova further explained that as children grow older, obesity significantly increases the risk of various health problems.

While poor diet plays a major role, other factors also contribute to childhood obesity. Dr. Vuchkova pointed to sedentary habits, such as excessive screen time, as a key contributor to the problem.

Joanna, a working mother, shared how she manages to ensure her children eat healthy despite her busy schedule. She explained on Nova TV that after work, she quickly prepares nutritious meals, often in 30 to 40 minutes, and even takes leftovers to work for lunch. This routine demonstrates that healthy eating doesn't need to be time-consuming.

In Joanna's family, physical activity is a priority. Both of her children participate in sports during the week, and they enjoy weekend hikes and park walks. Joanna herself also trains daily, setting an example for her children.

Experts recommend that parents avoid rewarding children with sweets, suggesting instead activities like outdoor walks or offering healthy fruit as alternatives to sugary treats.