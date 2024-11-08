Bulgaria Faces Growing Childhood Obesity Crisis

Society » HEALTH | November 8, 2024, Friday // 16:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Growing Childhood Obesity Crisis

On November 8, Europe observes the Day of Healthy Food and Cooking, aimed at promoting the importance of balanced nutrition and maintaining a healthy weight, particularly among children. However, statistics reveal that Bulgaria is among the European countries facing a serious issue with childhood obesity. Approximately 10% of overweight children have a medical condition contributing to their weight, though experts agree that an unhealthy lifestyle is the primary cause.

Dr. Elena Vuchkova highlighted on Nova TV that one in three Bulgarian children aged 6 to 18 is overweight, a concerning trend that reflects the broader global rise in obesity, particularly in middle- and low-income nations. In contrast, high-income countries are seeing improvements in their obesity rates. Dr. Vuchkova further explained that as children grow older, obesity significantly increases the risk of various health problems.

While poor diet plays a major role, other factors also contribute to childhood obesity. Dr. Vuchkova pointed to sedentary habits, such as excessive screen time, as a key contributor to the problem.

Joanna, a working mother, shared how she manages to ensure her children eat healthy despite her busy schedule. She explained on Nova TV that after work, she quickly prepares nutritious meals, often in 30 to 40 minutes, and even takes leftovers to work for lunch. This routine demonstrates that healthy eating doesn't need to be time-consuming.

In Joanna's family, physical activity is a priority. Both of her children participate in sports during the week, and they enjoy weekend hikes and park walks. Joanna herself also trains daily, setting an example for her children.

Experts recommend that parents avoid rewarding children with sweets, suggesting instead activities like outdoor walks or offering healthy fruit as alternatives to sugary treats.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: children, Day, eating, food

Related Articles:

Australia Moves to Ban Social Media Access for Children Under 16

The Australian government has proposed new legislation that would impose a social media age limit of 16

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 14:31

One in Six Europeans Cuts Back on Food to Afford Housing

According to a report by a real estate agency cited by Euronews, one in six Europeans, or 16%, have had to reduce their food intake and cut back on basic living expenses in the past year

World » EU | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 12:06

Bulgaria Sued Over 400 Times for Denying Benefits to Ukrainian Kids

Bulgaria is facing over 400 court decisions due to its refusal to provide social benefits to children of Ukrainian citizens granted temporary protection in the country

Society | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 17:26

Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase

Business » Industry | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 09:36

Bulgarians Waste Over 500 Leva Worth of Food Annually

Each Bulgarian discards an average of 93 kilograms of food annually, translating to a financial loss of over 520 leva

Society » Environment | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 13:00

Bulgarian Man Arrested in Greece for Involvement in Illegal Child Adoption Ring

Greek authorities have arrested a Bulgarian national involved in an illegal child adoption ring operating between Bulgaria and Greece

Crime | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 14:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

UK Reports First Locally Transmitted Mpox Cases Outside Africa, WHO Urges Swift Action

The United Kingdom has reported two additional cases of mpox clade Ib, marking the first confirmed instances of local transmission in the WHO European Region

Society » Health | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45

Stroke Cases in Bulgaria Climb, Projected to Hit 50,500 in 2024 Amid Rising Risks

During the first two quarters of 2024, Bulgaria saw a consistent increase in stroke cases by 1.3% to 1.5%, indicating a projected annual total of nearly 50,500 cases

Society » Health | October 25, 2024, Friday // 12:44

Study Shows Exciting the Brain Might be Key to Boosting Maths Learning

According to a new study from the Universities of Surrey and Oxford, Loughborough University, and Radboud University in the Netherlands, activating a brain region with electrical noise stimulation may improve mathematical learning in those who struggle wi

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 16:22

Bulgarian Doctors Provide Free Check-ups for 300 Residents in Mala Prespa, Albania

Nearly 300 residents from Mala Prespa in Albania, where a Bulgarian community resides, received free medical check-ups from a team of prominent Bulgarian doctors

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 09:30

Exploring the Synergistic Potential of BPC-157 and TB-500 Peptides in Regenerative Studies

Peptides are emerging as promising biomolecules in a variety of scientific research fields due to their versatile physiological properties and molecular functions.

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 07:22

Bulgaria Anticipates Arrival of Second Air Ambulance Helicopter in 2025

Bulgaria is preparing to receive its second air ambulance helicopter, expected in January 2025

Society » Health | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria