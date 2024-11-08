Trump’s Project 2025 Sparks Concerns Over Potential Reforms and Mass Firings

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 11:25
Following Donald Trump’s recent election as president, significant shifts are anticipated not only in US political circles but also in American society, says Bulgarian journalist and author Ivo Ivanov. Speaking on Nova TV, Ivanov, who has lived in the US for many years, shared his insight into Trump's intentions to overhaul the government structure. Ivanov pointed to Project 2025, a 900-page plan devised by a 100-person think tank, as central to these changes, describing the document as concerning. Among its proposals are calls to abolish the Department of Education and enact major budget cuts across the government.

Ivanov predicts that Trump’s second administration will adopt an aggressive approach, particularly within the first six months, guided by his new strategy and policy shifts. “Trump’s second term will be fundamentally different from his first,” Ivanov noted, explaining that Trump now has more experience navigating the political landscape. Project 2025, he added, outlines plans to dismiss tens of thousands of federal employees.

Describing Trump as “the master of hyperbole,” Ivanov commented on Trump’s portrayal of the US as facing severe challenges. However, Ivanov countered this view by highlighting that the US not only has one of the strongest economies in its history but is also the strongest in world history, a fact he emphasized as important to remember.

Ivanov acknowledged Trump’s appeal to many Americans, noting that his lack of political correctness and sometimes brash style resonate with a large segment of the population. “People are drawn to this agent of chaos because they’re tired of political correctness,” Ivanov explained, likening it to a virus affecting an already weary political culture.

