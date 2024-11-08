Partial Election Annulment Sought by Bulgarian Parties Amid Claims of Violations

In a statement, Toshko Yordanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) announced that the party is submitting a complaint to the Constitutional Court seeking partial annulment of the recent elections in Bulgaria. The complaint, which will be filed within 20 minutes, has gathered 67 signatures, surpassing the minimum requirement of 48. Yordanov thanked members from the WCC-DB, BSP parliamentary groups, deputies associated with Jevdet Chakarov, and individuals from the former "Greatness" faction for their support. He noted, however, that parties including GERB, Delyan Peevski’s DPS, and "Revival" did not back the complaint.

TISP representatives are calling for investigations in 52 section election commissions across Bulgaria. Alexander Rashev affirmed that all procedural requirements and deadlines have been met for submitting the case to the Constitutional Court. “We are now awaiting the Constitutional Court's acceptance of our request,” he said, expressing confidence that the complaint is well-founded and should be admitted. The Court has a deadline of two months to respond.

Stanislav Balabanov added that TISP’s request is based on “clear evidence” of election irregularities, noting that the issues are visible to the public and involve specific political parties. While he acknowledged that individual calls for a full recount may not succeed, Balabanov stressed that the evidence they have gathered has the potential to alter the election outcome.