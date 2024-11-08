Archangelovden: Celebrating Bulgarian Customs and the Legacy of Saint Michael

On November 8, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Saint Michael the Archangel, a celebration known among Bulgarians as Archangelovden. According to Orthodox tradition, Saint Michael is one of the seven supreme angels who stand eternally before God’s throne. This day commemorates him as the commander of all heavenly hosts of angels and archangels, marking the second most significant church holiday in autumn after Dimitrovden.

In church iconography, Saint Michael is often depicted wielding a spear and standing over the devil, symbolizing his role in upholding goodness, light, and justice. In Bulgarian folk culture, Archangelovden also holds a special connection to honoring the dead and the journey of the human soul. The task of separating the soul from the body is attributed to Saint Michael, and in recognition of this, Bulgarians prepare a dish known as Archangel Stew on the Saturday before the feast day. This dish is one of three great Stews made annually in the country.

In many regions of Bulgaria, families prepare ritual breads on this day, which are similar to those used for burials or commemorative rites. The eldest family member traditionally breaks the bread, pouring wine over it while offering a blessing: "Saint Archangel, Saint Nicholas, and all the saints, help us, we honor you and cut a kolach, may rye be born to the ceiling!"

The day is also widely celebrated by those with names connected to angels and saints. This includes people named Angel, Angela, Alina, Angelina, Gavrail, Gabriel, Mihail, Mihaela, Ognyan, Plamen, Radoslav, Radoslava, and other variations related to these names. The holiday represents an opportunity for these individuals to celebrate their name day as a personal and spiritual occasion.