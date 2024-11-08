Rioters Assault Israeli Football Fans in Amsterdam, Prompting Evacuation Efforts

A violent mob attack in Amsterdam on Wednesday night left at least 10 Israeli football fans injured, prompting Dutch authorities to advise Israeli nationals in the city to remain in their hotels. Masked attackers, some waving Palestinian flags, were captured in videos on social media as they kicked and punched Israelis while shouting "Free Palestine."

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Dutch officials had informed them of the injuries, though the condition of the injured remains unclear. The Ministry also noted that attempts to contact two additional Israeli nationals have been unsuccessful. Dutch media confirmed that 57 arrests were made by local law enforcement in connection with the incident.

In response to the attack, Israel deployed two planes to the Netherlands to evacuate its citizens. An estimated 3,000 Israelis had traveled to Amsterdam for a soccer match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax, which resulted in a 5-0 victory for the Dutch team.

Following the attack, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office released a statement expressing deep concern. "The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked," it said, adding that Prime Minister Netanyahu expects the Dutch government and security forces to take strong and immediate action against the rioters to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.

By Friday morning, the Israeli army announced a rescue mission would be launched to Amsterdam, including rescue and medical teams, coordinated with Dutch authorities to assist those affected.