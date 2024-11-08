Putin Congratulates Trump on Election Win, Offers Dialogue with Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. presidential election and expressed Moscow’s readiness for dialogue with the president-elect. “I would like to congratulate him on his victory in the U.S. presidential election,” Putin remarked at the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi on November 7. “We are prepared to work with any head of state who has the American people’s trust,” he said, marking his first public statements since Trump’s win, according to Al Jazeera.

Putin also commended Trump’s conduct during the July 14 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump faced an assassination attempt. Putin described Trump’s response as "courageous, like a real man," according to his address at the Valdai forum. He also noted that Trump’s remarks about improving U.S.-Russia relations and contributing to a resolution of the Ukrainian conflict warranted serious consideration.

Earlier, the Kremlin responded positively to Trump’s claim that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict “within 24 hours” but maintained a cautious stance until more concrete policy plans are unveiled. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Trump's intent to prioritize peace, though he noted Trump’s timeline for achieving it was likely exaggerated. “If the new administration seeks peace rather than prolonging the conflict, it will be a step forward,” Peskov remarked, per Al Jazeera.

At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly rejected U.S. allegations that it interfered in the 2024 presidential election and other elections, denying involvement in spreading disinformation. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was among the first leaders to reach out to Trump, emphasizing the need for continued U.S.-Ukraine collaboration. “Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is essential for the world and for achieving a just peace,” Zelensky said in a message on X.

During his campaign, Trump suggested that a peace deal might require Ukraine to cede some territory, an idea Kyiv firmly opposes and which President Joe Biden has never advocated. Since the beginning of the conflict in 2022, the U.S. has committed over 64.1 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine, according to U.S. Department of State data. The U.S. election results underscore the significance of foreign policy, with the American electorate widely focused on international relations.