Sunny Skies and Light Breezes Across Bulgaria on November 8

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 17:23
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies and Light Breezes Across Bulgaria on November 8 @Pixabay

Overnight, the weather will be clear and calm, with temperatures ranging between minus 5°C and 0°C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Conditions will be milder along the Black Sea coast, while in Sofia, temperatures will reach around minus 3°C. During the day, skies will be sunny, though some areas near water sources may experience fog or low stratified clouds in the morning. A light east-northeasterly breeze is expected, with slightly warmer daytime highs reaching between 14°C and 19°C, and around 16°C in Sofia.

On the Black Sea coast, the day will be sunny with a few spots of fog or low clouds in some areas before midday. A light northeasterly wind will blow, and temperatures are expected to reach 15°C to 16°C. Sea water temperatures will be between 15°C and 17°C.

In the mountains, sunny skies will prevail. Winds will be light, picking up to moderate east-northeasterly gusts in higher altitudes. Temperatures will reach about 12°C at 1,200 meters and around 5°C at 2,000 meters.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

2024 Set to Become Hottest Year on Record

The year 2024 is set to be the hottest on record, with global temperatures expected to surpass those of 2023

Society » Environment | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 16:31

Bulgaria Ranks Lowest in Average EU Salary Despite EU-Wide Increase

According to recent Eurostat data, Bulgaria continues to hold the lowest average salary within the European Union.

Business » Finance | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:16

Lukoil Denies Sale of Neftohim Burgas, Dismisses Reports of Talks with Qatar-British Consortium

The owner of the Burgas-based oil refinery, Lukoil Neftohim, through its parent company Litasco

Business » Energy | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 14:48

Bulgaria Considers Increasing Defense Spending to 2.5% of GDP, Says Acting Defense Minister

Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has expressed support for the US President Donald Trump’s goal of increasing defense spending for NATO member states to 2.4% of GDP

Politics » Defense | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

September Retail Trade in Bulgaria Continues Growth Streak

In September 2024, Bulgaria’s retail trade sector, excluding the sale of cars and motorcycles

Business | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 12:29

Trump’s Return: Experts Predict Challenges for Bulgaria and Europe

The election of Donald Trump as the next US president is expected to bring notable changes, with potential consequences for Bulgaria

Politics | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 09:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

2024 Set to Become Hottest Year on Record

The year 2024 is set to be the hottest on record, with global temperatures expected to surpass those of 2023

Society » Environment | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 16:31

Critical Water Shortages Threaten Bulgaria’s Pleven

A crisis situation has emerged in Pleven and the surrounding settlements, where the local water supply has been severely affected due to the drying up of wells

Society » Environment | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:30

November 7 Weather: Mild Temperatures and Sunshine Across Bulgaria

On November 7, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather with light easterly winds

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:02

Is Snow on the Way? Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for the Coming Week

The weather in Bulgaria this week will continue to feel like a continuation of summer, with temperatures remaining mild

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:43

Second Bulgarian Missing After Valencia Floods Confirmed Safe

The second Bulgarian citizen who had been unaccounted for following the floods in the Valencia region has made contact with his family

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:21

November 6 Weather in Bulgaria: Clear Skies and Seasonal Temperatures

On November 6, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather

Society » Environment | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 20:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria