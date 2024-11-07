Sunny Skies and Light Breezes Across Bulgaria on November 8

Overnight, the weather will be clear and calm, with temperatures ranging between minus 5°C and 0°C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Conditions will be milder along the Black Sea coast, while in Sofia, temperatures will reach around minus 3°C. During the day, skies will be sunny, though some areas near water sources may experience fog or low stratified clouds in the morning. A light east-northeasterly breeze is expected, with slightly warmer daytime highs reaching between 14°C and 19°C, and around 16°C in Sofia.

On the Black Sea coast, the day will be sunny with a few spots of fog or low clouds in some areas before midday. A light northeasterly wind will blow, and temperatures are expected to reach 15°C to 16°C. Sea water temperatures will be between 15°C and 17°C.

In the mountains, sunny skies will prevail. Winds will be light, picking up to moderate east-northeasterly gusts in higher altitudes. Temperatures will reach about 12°C at 1,200 meters and around 5°C at 2,000 meters.