Slovenian EU Commissioner Nominee Affirms Support for Existing Bulgaria-North Macedonia Accord

Slovenian European Commissioner-designate Marta Kos gave a brief "no" in response to Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovachev’s question on whether she would support altering the negotiation framework with North Macedonia. Kos stated that renegotiating the already established framework with member states is typically unrealistic. She underscored the importance of North Macedonia fulfilling its treaties with Bulgaria and Greece, which outline mechanisms to assess bilateral commitments. If confirmed, she pledged to closely monitor the implementation of these agreements, highlighting the benefits for both countries and the EU.

Kos, nominated as European Commissioner for Enlargement, was heard in the European Parliament in Brussels. The current negotiation framework mandates that Bulgarians be recognized as a state-founding nationality within North Macedonia’s constitution preamble. Kos emphasized that integration for Western Balkan nations would proceed strictly on merit, with no compromises.

She also identified Ukraine’s integration and recovery as a priority, noting that Ukraine's candidate status has added momentum to the enlargement process. This, she remarked, is a historic first, with candidate status granted to a nation currently in conflict.

Kos addressed Georgia with a message of encouragement, affirming her support for the enlargement process but adding that specific legislative reforms on foreign interference and family values are necessary.

In response to a question from Bulgarian MEP Ilhan Kyuchuk of the “Renew Europe” liberal group, Kos dismissed claims linking her to the Yugoslav secret services as misinformation. She explained that her name appears on a list alongside thousands of others, including three former prime ministers, presidents, and MEPs, though she is unsure how it came to be included.

Kos's nomination followed the withdrawal of previous candidate Tomaž Vesel, a decision influenced by Ursula von der Leyen’s push for greater gender balance in the upcoming European Commission.