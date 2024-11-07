Romania Poised for Schengen Land Border Access by Spring 2024, Says Prime Minister

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced today that a decision regarding Romania's entry into the Schengen Area for land borders may be made before the second round of the country's presidential elections, scheduled for December 8, and could be finalized by the end of the year.

Ciolacu expressed optimism that by Easter next year, Romanians would be able to cross land borders within the European Union without checks. He stated that a meeting on Schengen membership could occur before the second presidential election round, leading to the removal of land border checks by March 2024.

"I expect there to be a meeting of the Permanent Representatives Committee, followed by a vote at the Justice and Home Affairs Council on December 13," said Ciolacu before a government meeting, explaining that Schengen entry for land borders could come in March, similarly to the phased-in approach for air travel.

He noted that the three-month period will allow for software updates necessary for Schengen integration, saying, “By the Easter holidays, Romanians are very likely to be part of Schengen.”

The EU Council had previously decided to lift air and sea border controls with Romania and Bulgaria, a decision that came into effect on March 31, 2024.