Bulgaria Ranks Lowest in Average EU Salary Despite EU-Wide Increase

According to recent Eurostat data, Bulgaria continues to hold the lowest average salary within the European Union. In 2023, the EU-wide average annual adjusted full-time salary increased by 6.5%, reaching 37,900 euros, up from 35,600 euros in 2022, as reported by Statistics Europe.

Luxembourg leads with the highest average salary, reaching 81,100 euros, followed by Denmark at 67,600 euros and Ireland at 58,700 euros, as reported by Dariknews.bg.

At the other end of the spectrum, Bulgaria has the lowest average annual full-time salary at 13,500 euros. Close to Bulgaria are Hungary, where the average salary is 16,900 euros, and Greece with 17,000 euros. Eurostat noted that Bulgaria’s average annual adjusted full-time salary was 11,808 euros in 2022.