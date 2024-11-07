Lukoil Denies Sale of Neftohim Burgas, Dismisses Reports of Talks with Qatar-British Consortium

Business » ENERGY | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 14:48
Bulgaria: Lukoil Denies Sale of Neftohim Burgas, Dismisses Reports of Talks with Qatar-British Consortium

The owner of the Burgas-based oil refinery, Lukoil Neftohim, through its parent company Litasco, has dismissed recent claims by the Financial Times that the refinery is being sold to a Qatari-British consortium. In an official statement released to the media, Litasco stated that the reports are "inaccurate and misleading," emphasizing that there have been no discussions with the named consortium nor any correspondence with Russian authorities on this matter.

The Financial Times article alleged that Lukoil is divesting its majority stake in Lukoil Neftohim Burgas, citing a letter from the company to Russian President Vladimir Putin's office. In response, Lukoil reaffirmed its commitment to transparency in the sale process, assuring Bulgarian authorities, unions, and other stakeholders that they would continue to be kept informed.

According to Lukoil, multiple options for its operations in Bulgaria are being evaluated with support from independent consultants and market experts. However, no definitive decision has been reached regarding a specific transaction or potential buyer.

Bogdan Bogdanov, former Economy Minister and current MP from the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, criticized the lack of state oversight over developments at Lukoil Neftohim. He underscored the strategic importance of the refinery to Bulgaria's energy security, noting that since its privatization in 1999, Lukoil has gradually acquired control over critical national assets, including a dominant share in the fuel retail market with more than 250 gas stations.

Bogdanov highlighted the role of Bulgaria’s "golden share" in the refinery, which allows the state to influence decisions on production, infrastructure investments, and environmental initiatives. Additionally, he noted that a potential change in ownership would trigger review mechanisms by both the Ministry of Energy and the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC), which has the authority to block acquisitions with significant market impact. He also indicated that the National Assembly could play a role.

Bogdanov revealed that the WCC-DB coalition is considering forming a temporary parliamentary committee to examine the facts surrounding the potential sale. He stated that despite Lukoil's denial, it is crucial for the state to outline mandatory conditions for any potential investors. Furthermore, he sees a change in ownership as a potential avenue to diversify Bulgaria’s fuel market, promote competition, and ensure broader access to strategic infrastructure, reducing Lukoil's longstanding monopoly.

Tags: Lukoil, Burgas, Bulgaria

