Bulgaria Considers Increasing Defense Spending to 2.5% of GDP, Says Acting Defense Minister

Politics » DEFENSE | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:49
Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has expressed support for the US President Donald Trump’s goal of increasing defense spending for NATO member states to 2.4% of GDP, emphasizing that this target is both necessary and realistic. In Bulgaria, there is political consensus on not only meeting but exceeding this benchmark, with plans to allocate up to 2.5% of GDP to military expenditures.

Zapryanov highlighted that this increase aligns with Bulgaria’s stance on addressing the security risks facing NATO. He underscored that at the national level, 2.5% is seen as the essential contribution Bulgaria should make to bolster military capabilities. He emphasized that these funds are crucial for advancing the modernization efforts of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and addressing personnel shortages.

Reflecting on Trump’s first term, Zapryanov acknowledged the role of the former US President in helping NATO allies, including Bulgaria, meet the 2% spending threshold. This increase, according to Zapryanov, has had significant positive effects on defense and is a step toward achieving long-term security objectives for the Alliance.

