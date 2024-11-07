Bulgaria Considers Increasing Defense Spending to 2.5% of GDP, Says Acting Defense Minister

Sunny Skies and Light Breezes Across Bulgaria on November 8
Overnight, the weather will be clear and calm, with temperatures ranging between minus 5°C and 0°C
Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has expressed support for the US President Donald Trump’s goal of increasing defense spending for NATO member states to 2.4% of GDP, emphasizing that this target is both necessary and realistic. In Bulgaria, there is political consensus on not only meeting but exceeding this benchmark, with plans to allocate up to 2.5% of GDP to military expenditures.
Zapryanov highlighted that this increase aligns with Bulgaria’s stance on addressing the security risks facing NATO. He underscored that at the national level, 2.5% is seen as the essential contribution Bulgaria should make to bolster military capabilities. He emphasized that these funds are crucial for advancing the modernization efforts of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and addressing personnel shortages.
Reflecting on Trump’s first term, Zapryanov acknowledged the role of the former US President in helping NATO allies, including Bulgaria, meet the 2% spending threshold. This increase, according to Zapryanov, has had significant positive effects on defense and is a step toward achieving long-term security objectives for the Alliance.
At the Novo Selo training ground today, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov affirmed that the recent command and staff exercise showcased the NATO Multinational Battlegroup’s preparedness to scale up to brigade level if required for Bulgaria's defense
The Hydrographic Office of the Bulgarian Naval Forces has welcomed the arrival of two Teledyne Gavia autonomous underwater vehicles (UUVs)
A groundbreaking virtual reality system for F-16 training has been delivered to the Higher Air Force School "G. Benkovski" in Dolna Mitropolia
The process of upgrading the Bulgarian Army's air defense systems has officially commenced
Following an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria currently faces no direct threat
A new contingent from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria has commenced its mission as part of the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023