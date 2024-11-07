September Retail Trade in Bulgaria Continues Growth Streak

Business | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 12:29
Bulgaria: September Retail Trade in Bulgaria Continues Growth Streak @Pixabay

In September 2024, Bulgaria’s retail trade sector, excluding the sale of cars and motorcycles, reported a slight rise in turnover, up 0.4% from August's figures, which had shown a 0.7% decline. This recent monthly increase follows eight consecutive months of growth, beginning in February.

Compared to September 2023, retail turnover in September 2024 grew by 4.8%, just below the 4.9% increase recorded in August.

Analyzing the monthly performance in various segments, the "Retail trade in non-food goods, excluding motor fuels and lubricants," saw turnover rise by 1.4%. Similarly, "Retail trade in food, beverages, and tobacco products" posted a 0.5% increase. However, the "Retail trade with automotive fuels and lubricants" sector faced a decline of 3.6%.

Year-on-year, turnover in food trade grew significantly by 10.5%, while non-food goods rose by 7.5%. In contrast, there was a marked 13.8% decrease in the retail trade of motor fuels and lubricants compared to the previous year.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: retail, trade, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Sunny Skies and Light Breezes Across Bulgaria on November 8

Overnight, the weather will be clear and calm, with temperatures ranging between minus 5°C and 0°C

Society » Environment | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 17:23

Bulgaria Ranks Lowest in Average EU Salary Despite EU-Wide Increase

According to recent Eurostat data, Bulgaria continues to hold the lowest average salary within the European Union.

Business » Finance | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:16

Lukoil Denies Sale of Neftohim Burgas, Dismisses Reports of Talks with Qatar-British Consortium

The owner of the Burgas-based oil refinery, Lukoil Neftohim, through its parent company Litasco

Business » Energy | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 14:48

Bulgaria Considers Increasing Defense Spending to 2.5% of GDP, Says Acting Defense Minister

Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has expressed support for the US President Donald Trump’s goal of increasing defense spending for NATO member states to 2.4% of GDP

Politics » Defense | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Trump’s Return: Experts Predict Challenges for Bulgaria and Europe

The election of Donald Trump as the next US president is expected to bring notable changes, with potential consequences for Bulgaria

Politics | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 09:23

November 7 Weather: Mild Temperatures and Sunshine Across Bulgaria

On November 7, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather with light easterly winds

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Ranks Lowest in Average EU Salary Despite EU-Wide Increase

According to recent Eurostat data, Bulgaria continues to hold the lowest average salary within the European Union.

Business » Finance | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:16

Lukoil Denies Sale of Neftohim Burgas, Dismisses Reports of Talks with Qatar-British Consortium

The owner of the Burgas-based oil refinery, Lukoil Neftohim, through its parent company Litasco

Business » Energy | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 14:48

Russian Oil Giant Lukoil to Exit Bulgaria, Sells Refinery to New Consortium

Russian energy giant Lukoil has announced plans to sell its largest asset in the Balkans

Business » Energy | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:28

The Epic US Election Showdown has Triggered a Global Financial Frenzy: Explore 10 powerful ways to profit from Bitcoin cloud mining

 

Business » Finance | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05

Bulgaria Sees Record Gold Sales Surge as Prices Hit New Highs

Gold is experiencing a historic surge, reaching a record high of 2,792 dollars per troy ounce in real terms

Business » Finance | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 17:03

Rent Consumes 45% of Minimum Wage in Bulgaria, Reflecting EU-Wide Housing Struggle

A recent analysis from the European Institute of Trade Unions, highlighted by the European Confederation of Trade Unions, reveals that

Business » Properties | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria