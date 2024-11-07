September Retail Trade in Bulgaria Continues Growth Streak

In September 2024, Bulgaria’s retail trade sector, excluding the sale of cars and motorcycles, reported a slight rise in turnover, up 0.4% from August's figures, which had shown a 0.7% decline. This recent monthly increase follows eight consecutive months of growth, beginning in February.

Compared to September 2023, retail turnover in September 2024 grew by 4.8%, just below the 4.9% increase recorded in August.

Analyzing the monthly performance in various segments, the "Retail trade in non-food goods, excluding motor fuels and lubricants," saw turnover rise by 1.4%. Similarly, "Retail trade in food, beverages, and tobacco products" posted a 0.5% increase. However, the "Retail trade with automotive fuels and lubricants" sector faced a decline of 3.6%.

Year-on-year, turnover in food trade grew significantly by 10.5%, while non-food goods rose by 7.5%. In contrast, there was a marked 13.8% decrease in the retail trade of motor fuels and lubricants compared to the previous year.