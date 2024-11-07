Sanders Criticizes Democrats for Losing Touch with Voters in Presidential Loss

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, a former presidential candidate, has sharply criticized the Democratic Party leadership for its failure to secure victory in the recent presidential election. He claimed that the party had abandoned and neglected the working class, which he believes is a significant factor in its loss.

Sanders emphasized that the American public is growing increasingly frustrated, especially due to the widening economic inequality. He pointed out that many Americans are concerned about how technological advancements might lead to mass unemployment. Additionally, Sanders criticized the high costs of healthcare and the U.S. support for the war in Gaza, which has led to the deaths of thousands. According to Sanders, these issues have contributed to the disillusionment among voters, particularly the working class, who have turned their backs on the Democrats.

The senator argued that the party's leadership, including the well-paid consultants who control it, must reflect on these issues. He raised the question of whether they truly understand the anger and alienation felt by millions of Americans. He also asked if they have a plan to address the growing influence of the economic elite, which has amassed significant power over the years.

Sanders pointed to the loss of nearly 5 million votes for Vice President Kamala Harris as a direct result of this disconnect with the working class. He believes this is a clear indication of the party's failure to connect with its base.