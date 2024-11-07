Germany’s Military Crisis: Will Young Men Step Up to Serve?

Germany's government is seeking to determine the level of interest in military service among its young people. A new draft law, approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government, would require young men to complete a survey about their willingness to serve in the Bundeswehr, the German military. While the survey would be mandatory for men, young women could participate voluntarily if they wish.

The move comes as Germany continues to face difficulties filling its military ranks since the abolition of compulsory military service in 2011. Previously, young men were obligated to serve either in the military or in social service, but this requirement was scrapped over a decade ago, leaving the Bundeswehr short of soldiers. Next year, about 300,000 young men will turn 18, and the government hopes this survey will help gauge their willingness to join the armed forces. The Bundeswehr aims to recruit an additional 20,000 soldiers by 2030, bringing the total number of active soldiers to 203,000, along with 60,000 reservists.

This initiative is seen as a way to avoid reinstating conscription while addressing the military’s manpower needs. Currently, the Bundeswehr has about 180,000 soldiers. In light of increasing tensions with Russia, Germany’s government has prioritized expanding its military forces.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Germany are pushing for an immediate vote of confidence in the government following the recent dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner. Leaders of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian partners, the Christian Social Union (CSU), have called for an expedited confidence vote and snap elections, arguing that waiting until January is an insult to voters.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz pointed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 as the turning point for the government's struggles. He criticized the coalition for its slow and ineffective responses to the crisis, stating that the lack of consensus within the coalition had become evident. Given Germany’s upcoming international commitments, Merz suggested that a confidence vote should take place no later than the beginning of next week, with elections possibly occurring in January.

