Hungarian European Commissioner Nominee Faces Further Scrutiny After Unfavorable Hearing

Oliver Varhelyi, the Hungarian nominee for European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare, has been sent back for a second round of questioning after MEPs expressed dissatisfaction with his responses. The hearing, which took place in Brussels, involved Varhelyi addressing the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, as well as Agriculture and Rural Development committees.

Despite speaking for three hours, Varhelyi was the only one of the 15 candidates heard so far who did not receive approval. The questioning was particularly tough, not due to his expertise, but because of his strong ties to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose policies often clash with those of the European Union.

During the session, MEPs raised sensitive topics concerning women's rights and the LGBTQ+ community, scrutinizing Varhelyi’s positions on these issues. In response to a question from French socialist Christophe Clergeaut about abortion rights, Varhelyi argued that abortion is a matter of national competence and that it should be viewed through the lens of human rights rather than medical or constitutional law. This view sparked backlash from Portuguese MEP Catarina Martins, who accused him of not supporting women's rights. Varhelyi, defending his stance, pointed to his personal life, saying, “I live with four women – I have three daughters and a wife,” and questioned whether this didn't make him an ally of women.

The MEPs also criticized Varhelyi over Hungary’s use of the Russian-made Sputnik vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency. He responded by emphasizing that EU member states have the right to approve vaccines in exceptional circumstances, referencing a clause that allows national authorities to act independently when needed.

Varhelyi was also asked about his stance on the treatment of transgender people in the EU, to which he deferred the question to Michael McGrath, the Irish nominee for Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, and the Rule of Law.

In addition, the French MEP Emma Fourreau reminded him of an incident two years ago when he had called MEPs “idiots” on a hot microphone. Varhelyi acknowledged the mistake, reiterating his apology.