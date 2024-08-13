Elderly Pedestrian Killed in Lovech Road Accident

Bulgarian Cities Pleven and Lovech Introduce Nighttime Water Regime Amid Supply Shortages
Starting today, Pleven and Lovech will implement a new water regime due to a reduced flow rate
This morning, a tragic road accident in Lovech resulted in the death of an elderly pedestrian. The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Bulgaria Blvd., near the intersection with Patriarch Euthymius St. in the city center.
According to BTA correspondent Daniela Balabanova, the 82-year-old man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man while crossing the street in the wrong direction. Unfortunately, the elderly pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation has been launched, and pre-trial proceedings are underway. In the aftermath of the accident, motor vehicle traffic in the area has been restricted.
