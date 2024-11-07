Sofia Municipality Plans 302 Million Leva for Cleanliness and Waste Management in 2025

Society | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:34
Bulgaria: Sofia Municipality Plans 302 Million Leva for Cleanliness and Waste Management in 2025 Photo: Stella Ivanova

For 2025, the Sofia Municipality has allocated 302,192,935 leva for cleaning and maintenance, marking a 6% increase from the 2024 budget. The proposed funds are set to cover landscaping, upkeep of schoolyards, kindergartens, health and social institutions, as well as cemetery parks. Of this amount, 24 million leva is earmarked specifically for the maintenance and landscaping of these public spaces.

The municipality has also planned for street cleaning to occur eight times throughout the year. In addition to regular cleaning efforts, the budget includes 1.5 million leva for a new system to monitor and manage waste collection. This system will equip garbage trucks with onboard computers, waste-weight sensors, GPS, and an RDF antenna to recognize containers, allowing for more efficient route tracking and task management.

Further investments include 3.5 million leva for constructing dedicated sites for the separate collection of household waste. To enhance the operation of Sofia's waste plant, capital investments totaling 12.5 million leva have been included in the budget.

The household waste fee for residential properties in Sofia will remain unchanged in 2025, set at 1.6 per thousand, and the criteria for determining the fee will not be altered. The proposed budget and plans are currently open for public discussion, with the deadline for submitting comments set for December 6.

