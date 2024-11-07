Xi Jinping Calls for Stronger US-China Dialogue as Global Leaders Welcome Trump’s Return

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the recent US presidential election, calling for stronger “dialogue and communication” between the two nations, BTA reported. Xi emphasized that both countries must work toward “understanding,” noting that cooperation benefits both sides while confrontation harms them. Speaking through China Central Television, Xi stressed that stable and healthy relations between China and the US align with their shared interests and the expectations of the global community. He urged both nations to manage differences wisely and foster mutually beneficial cooperation.

China’s Foreign Ministry also congratulated Trump, stating via X that the ministry respects “the American people’s choice” and offered best wishes for Trump’s election. However, as reported by CNN, Xi Jinping himself has not made a separate public statement on the matter.

Following Trump’s election win against Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, world leaders joined in to offer their congratulations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posting on X, congratulated Trump, expressing confidence that the Indo-US partnership will reach “greater heights” as Trump begins his second term. Modi looked forward to renewed collaboration, hoping to build on the achievements of Trump’s previous presidency to promote peace, stability, and prosperity.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the close alliance between the US and the UK and expressing enthusiasm for future cooperation in his X post. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also congratulated Trump, affirming the enduring friendship and alliance between Australia and the US. Albanese remarked that the partnership between the two countries would remain strong, and that both leaders could work toward common goals.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his congratulations, reflecting on their past collaboration. Macron expressed readiness to continue working with Trump “for more peace and prosperity.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also celebrated Trump’s “historic return,” referring to his re-election as “history’s greatest comeback.” He described Trump’s re-election as a renewed commitment to the close alliance between Israel and the US.

Trump’s win marks only the second time in US history that a president will serve two non-consecutive terms in office, making it a rare and historic occurrence.