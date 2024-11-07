US to Maximize Military Aid to Ukraine Before January; South Korea Weighs Direct Arms Supplies

South Korea has not ruled out the possibility of directly supplying arms to Ukraine, a potential shift in Seoul's policy following reports that North Korean soldiers are being trained to fight alongside Russian forces against Ukraine, according to AFP. President Yoon Suk Yeo, speaking in Seoul, stated that South Korea's support strategy may be adjusted depending on the extent of North Korean involvement. "This means that we do not rule out the possibility of supplying weapons," he remarked, hinting at a phased approach in response to escalating situations.

The Biden administration, in a parallel development, intends to exhaust the entire balance of military aid funds for Ukraine, estimated at 6 billion dollars, before Donald Trump's potential inauguration on January 20, 2025. As Politico reported, citing White House officials, these funds include 4.3 billion dollars for direct weapon transfers from US Army reserves and an additional 2.1 billion dollars for procurement contracts with US defense firms. The current administration aims to deploy these resources swiftly, ensuring Ukraine's defenses against Russian offensives remain robust, even if Trump follows through on campaign pledges to halt or significantly reduce military support.

Politico’s sources indicate, however, that the process of sending US-allocated arms to Ukraine can take months, suggesting that deliveries from recently announced aid packages might not be complete before January 2025. There is also concern over dwindling US Army stockpiles, despite funding allocated for their replacement, as replenishment could take considerable time.

On November 6-7, Russian drone debris scattered across five districts of Kyiv, igniting fires and damaging residential areas, businesses, and facilities. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that in the Holosiivskyi district, a damaged apartment saw no fire, but one person required medical attention. Nearby, flames engulfed a car service centre and garages over 200 square meters, though no injuries were reported.

In the Pecherskyi district, a fire broke out on the 32nd floor of a restaurant in a high-rise building, affecting structural elements on the 33rd floor before it was extinguished. Meanwhile, the Solomianskyi district saw a large fire in storage facilities spanning 600 square meters. Information on possible injuries is pending.

In the Obolonskyi district, drone wreckage ignited the roof of a six-storey business centre, burning over 10 square meters. Initial reports indicate no injuries there. In the Podilskyi district, drone debris caused a fire in a residential building, with more details forthcoming. Authorities urged residents to remain in shelters as an air-raid alert continued in the city.