World | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 09:06
Bulgaria: Obama, Biden, and UN Secretary-General Guterres Congratulate Trump on Election Victory

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama extended their congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump following his victory, expressing respect for the democratic process in a public statement. "Over the last few weeks and through Election Day, millions of Americans cast their votes – not just for president, but for leaders at every level," the Obamas’ statement said. "Now the results are in, and we want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory."

Obama also acknowledged the outcome was not the one he had hoped for, given "profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a host of issues." However, he emphasized the importance of democracy as a system where one's perspective does not always prevail, and underscored the need to honor the peaceful transfer of power. He and Michelle Obama praised Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz for their efforts, describing them as "extraordinary public servants" who led a "remarkable campaign." Obama expressed deep gratitude toward the campaign's staff and volunteers, noting their commitment to supporting leaders in whom they believe.

Addressing the challenges facing Americans, Obama spoke of the hardships the country has weathered in recent years, including the pandemic and subsequent economic difficulties. He remarked that these factors have contributed to a difficult climate for democratic incumbents worldwide. "Last night showed that America is not immune," he said, adding that solving these issues requires listening to each other and upholding democratic norms and constitutional values. In a diverse country, he stressed, disagreements are inevitable, but progress depends on extending goodwill to those with opposing views.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also offered his congratulations to Trump, acknowledging the "active participation" of Americans in the democratic process in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He commended US citizens for their engagement in this election.

President Joe Biden also conveyed his congratulations to Kamala Harris for her campaign efforts. Trump’s campaign later released a statement indicating that Biden had personally called Trump to congratulate him on his win and invited him to the White House to ensure a smooth transition. "President Trump looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call," said Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director.

