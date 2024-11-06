November 7 Weather: Mild Temperatures and Sunshine Across Bulgaria

On November 7, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather with light easterly winds, according to the ational Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Morning fog or low clouds may appear in some valleys. Temperatures will range from minus 5°C to 0°C in most areas, with Sofia expected to see lows around minus 3°C. Along the coast, temperatures will be somewhat milder.

The coastal areas will also enjoy sunny conditions, though morning fog or low clouds are possible. Winds will be light, coming from the southeast. Highs will reach between 14°C and 16°C, with sea water temperatures around 16°C to 17°C. Sea waves will be moderate, measuring between 1 and 2 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will remain sunny, with light winds at lower altitudes and moderate winds higher up, mainly from the east. Temperatures at 1,200 metres above sea level will peak at 10°C, while at 2,000 metres, the high will be around 3°C.