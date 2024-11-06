Bulgaria Boosts Interior and Defense Budgets Amid Migration Concerns

The caretaker government of Bulgaria has approved an additional allocation of 20 million leva to the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Defense. This decision was announced by the government press service, with the stated purpose of supporting the two ministries amid "increased migration pressure" between June 1 and October 31.

Despite the rationale for the additional funds, official data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which covers the migrant flow up to August, shows that the influx is actually significantly lower compared to the same period in the previous two years.

The funds are intended to ensure the smooth operation of both ministries in managing the challenges posed by migration, though the actual need for such a significant increase in resources has been questioned in light of the latest figures.