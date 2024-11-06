Bulgaria Boosts Interior and Defense Budgets Amid Migration Concerns

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:48
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Boosts Interior and Defense Budgets Amid Migration Concerns @Ministry of Defense

The caretaker government of Bulgaria has approved an additional allocation of 20 million leva to the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Defense. This decision was announced by the government press service, with the stated purpose of supporting the two ministries amid "increased migration pressure" between June 1 and October 31.

Despite the rationale for the additional funds, official data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which covers the migrant flow up to August, shows that the influx is actually significantly lower compared to the same period in the previous two years.

The funds are intended to ensure the smooth operation of both ministries in managing the challenges posed by migration, though the actual need for such a significant increase in resources has been questioned in light of the latest figures.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Migration, funds

Related Articles:

November 7 Weather: Mild Temperatures and Sunshine Across Bulgaria

On November 7, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather with light easterly winds

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:02

Is Snow on the Way? Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for the Coming Week

The weather in Bulgaria this week will continue to feel like a continuation of summer, with temperatures remaining mild

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:43

Russian Oil Giant Lukoil to Exit Bulgaria, Sells Refinery to New Consortium

Russian energy giant Lukoil has announced plans to sell its largest asset in the Balkans

Business » Energy | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:28

Bulgaria Approves Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, and More

Bulgaria has approved humanitarian aid amounting to 929,019 leva to support Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Armenia

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:02

Bulgarian Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on US Election Victory

Hours after the first exit poll results from the US presidential election, politicians worldwide, including those from Bulgaria

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:12

Former Diplomat Predicts Post-Trump Sobering Reality for Pro-Russian Circles in Bulgaria

Former Bulgarian diplomat Iliyan Vassilev shared his views on the potential outcomes of the upcoming U.S. election, predicting a scenario in which pro-Russian and pro-oligarchic groups in Bulgaria will celebrate a victory for Donald Trump

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 09:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Approves Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, and More

Bulgaria has approved humanitarian aid amounting to 929,019 leva to support Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Armenia

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:02

Bulgarian Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on US Election Victory

Hours after the first exit poll results from the US presidential election, politicians worldwide, including those from Bulgaria

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:12

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister: Europe’s Security at a Crossroads as U.S. Turns Inward

Todor Tagarev, former Defense Minister of Bulgaria, stated that the global landscape is shifting

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:22

Bulgarian Politics: WCC-DB Ready for Talks with GERB, Emphasizes Anti-Corruption Focus

Nadezhda Yordanova from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) expressed her party's willingness to engage in discussions with GERB

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 11:15

Former Diplomat Predicts Post-Trump Sobering Reality for Pro-Russian Circles in Bulgaria

Former Bulgarian diplomat Iliyan Vassilev shared his views on the potential outcomes of the upcoming U.S. election, predicting a scenario in which pro-Russian and pro-oligarchic groups in Bulgaria will celebrate a victory for Donald Trump

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 09:39

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Claims WCC-DB Favored by US Democrats, Rejects Coalition with GERB

Tsoncho Ganev of the pro-Russian "Revival" party stated on BNT that no major changes in US policies toward Europe are expected regardless of the outcome of the American presidential elections

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 08:52
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria