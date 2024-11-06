EU’s Position on Ukraine Remains Unchanged Despite Trump’s Victory

EU spokesperson Peter Stano stated that the European Union’s stance on Ukraine will remain firm, despite any potential impact from Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections. The head of the European Commission’s Spokesperson’s Office, Eric Mamer, reinforced this, noting that both the EU and the US share a vital interest in supporting a stable and sovereign Ukraine. He suggested that the full implications of the US’s shift in leadership would become clearer only once Trump’s administration begins in January.

Mamer also reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to climate neutrality by 2050, highlighting the numerous legislative efforts already underway to achieve this target. The EU stands steadfast in its climate goals, he added. This contrasts with Trump’s previous decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a move he has now signaled he intends to complete.

As projected results continue to come in, Donald Trump appears poised for a return to the White House as the 47th president, securing wins in key states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, and amassing an estimated 286 electoral votes against Kamala Harris’s 226. Trump’s re-election comes with Republican victories across several swing states, as well as a Senate majority, setting the stage for what he has called a “golden era” for America.

In his victory speech, Trump expressed gratitude to his supporters, calling the election “a political victory like our country has never seen before” and reaffirming his commitment to addressing issues like immigration and economic recovery. His running mate, JD Vance, echoed Trump’s sentiment, calling it “the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States.”

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate and current Vice President, spent election night at Howard University in Washington, where she chose not to address her supporters as Trump’s lead widened. Though exit polls showed Harris enjoyed strong support from women and voters of color, she ultimately fell short in the final tally. Democratic supporter Shakiya Cherry-Donaldson reflected on the campaign, suggesting that Harris’s late entry was an effort to shift the party’s strategy from reliance on its traditional base.

The election saw high turnout, with around 160 million voters registered, and nearly half of them casting mail-in ballots. In addition to the presidency, the Republicans regained control of the Senate, taking over from the previously Democratic-led upper chamber.