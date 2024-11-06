Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Caspian Fleet in Dagestan, Hitting Key Vessels

EU’s Position on Ukraine Remains Unchanged Despite Trump’s Victory
EU spokesperson Peter Stano stated that the European Union’s stance on Ukraine will remain firm, despite any potential impact from Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections
Drones launched by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) struck Russia's Caspian Fleet at Port Kaspiysk, located in Dagestan, around 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine’s border. This port serves as the main base for the Caspian Flotilla and has a garrison of roughly 1,500 soldiers.
The strikes reportedly hit at least two targets, including the "Tatarstan" and "Dagestan" ships. Some small missile vessels, part of Project 21631, are also believed to have been damaged. Sources in Kyiv's intelligence services indicated that the strikes temporarily disrupted operations at Makhachkala Airport, according to UNIAN news agency.
The Caspian Flotilla has previously launched missile attacks on Ukraine, while the 177th Marine Regiment has been active in combat in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The exact type of drone used in this long-range operation remains uncertain. Russian media have suggested it might be Ukraine’s A-22 "Flying Fox," an ultralight, two-seat aircraft. However, given the distance of the target, this model would generally not be expected to cover such a range under standard specifications.
Reports from Russian sources mentioned a minor injury to a young girl in the attack, though the claim has raised skepticism, as video footage shows GUR drones precisely targeting military ships, with Russian personnel fleeing in alarm.
Over 1,000km from #Ukraine, Ukrainian drones have attacked the Russian naval port in city of Kaspiysk in Russia's Republic of Dagestan - drones targeted ships in the harbour.— Glasnost Gone (@GlasnostGone) November 6, 2024
Illustrating how vulnerable Russia is to attack, the naval port was only completed in 2021. The red sq… pic.twitter.com/qz5kGflSJX
The first clashes between North Korean forces and Ukrainian troops have reportedly occurred in the Kursk region
On November 5, a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in six fatalities and left nine others injured
A document has surfaced revealing Russia's initial demands from Ukraine at the outset of the war
As the countdown begins for the election of the new American president, the global focus is on the unfolding events in Washington
Ukrainian Armed Forces faced nearly 170 Russian attacks in a single day, with the most significant pressure reported on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts
