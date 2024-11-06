Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Caspian Fleet in Dagestan, Hitting Key Vessels

World » UKRAINE | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Caspian Fleet in Dagestan, Hitting Key Vessels

Drones launched by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) struck Russia's Caspian Fleet at Port Kaspiysk, located in Dagestan, around 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine’s border. This port serves as the main base for the Caspian Flotilla and has a garrison of roughly 1,500 soldiers.

The strikes reportedly hit at least two targets, including the "Tatarstan" and "Dagestan" ships. Some small missile vessels, part of Project 21631, are also believed to have been damaged. Sources in Kyiv's intelligence services indicated that the strikes temporarily disrupted operations at Makhachkala Airport, according to UNIAN news agency.

The Caspian Flotilla has previously launched missile attacks on Ukraine, while the 177th Marine Regiment has been active in combat in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The exact type of drone used in this long-range operation remains uncertain. Russian media have suggested it might be Ukraine’s A-22 "Flying Fox," an ultralight, two-seat aircraft. However, given the distance of the target, this model would generally not be expected to cover such a range under standard specifications.

Reports from Russian sources mentioned a minor injury to a young girl in the attack, though the claim has raised skepticism, as video footage shows GUR drones precisely targeting military ships, with Russian personnel fleeing in alarm.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drones, GUR, Ukraine, Russia

Related Articles:

EU’s Position on Ukraine Remains Unchanged Despite Trump’s Victory

EU spokesperson Peter Stano stated that the European Union’s stance on Ukraine will remain firm, despite any potential impact from Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 15:22

Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidate Emphasizes Research, Innovation, and Support for Ukraine

Bulgarian European Commissioner candidate Ekaterina Zaharieva emphasized the connection between peace in Ukraine and Europe’s security during her hearing in the European Parliament

World » EU | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19

Russia and Iran Highlighted as Key Threats in Today's US Elections

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning on Tuesday regarding foreign adversaries

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 11:17

Document Reveals Russia's Initial Demands for Ukraine’s Surrender

A document has surfaced revealing Russia's initial demands from Ukraine at the outset of the war

World » Ukraine | November 4, 2024, Monday // 15:13

Medvedev Warns Trump: Attempting to End Ukraine War Could Lead to a JFK Fate

As the countdown begins for the election of the new American president, the global focus is on the unfolding events in Washington

World » Ukraine | November 4, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Canada Advocates for Ukraine's Use of Long-Range Weapons in Russia

In an interview with Radio Canada, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that Ukraine should have the ability to strike military targets far within Russian territory using long-range weapon

World » Ukraine | November 1, 2024, Friday // 18:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Commander Details Significant Russian Losses in Kursk; North Korean Forces Engaged

The first clashes between North Korean forces and Ukrainian troops have reportedly occurred in the Kursk region

World » Ukraine | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11

Russian Attack Kills Six in Zaporizhzhia as North Korean Soldiers Receive Drone Training in Kursk

On November 5, a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in six fatalities and left nine others injured

World » Ukraine | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 16:29

Document Reveals Russia's Initial Demands for Ukraine’s Surrender

A document has surfaced revealing Russia's initial demands from Ukraine at the outset of the war

World » Ukraine | November 4, 2024, Monday // 15:13

Medvedev Warns Trump: Attempting to End Ukraine War Could Lead to a JFK Fate

As the countdown begins for the election of the new American president, the global focus is on the unfolding events in Washington

World » Ukraine | November 4, 2024, Monday // 12:00

First Engagement: North Korean Troops Clash with Ukrainian Forces in Kursk Region

North Korean forces have engaged in their first battle with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

World » Ukraine | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:47

Ukrainian Defenders Hold Strong Against Russian Advances on Multiple Fronts

Ukrainian Armed Forces faced nearly 170 Russian attacks in a single day, with the most significant pressure reported on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts

World » Ukraine | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria