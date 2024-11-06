Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Caspian Fleet in Dagestan, Hitting Key Vessels

Drones launched by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) struck Russia's Caspian Fleet at Port Kaspiysk, located in Dagestan, around 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine’s border. This port serves as the main base for the Caspian Flotilla and has a garrison of roughly 1,500 soldiers.

The strikes reportedly hit at least two targets, including the "Tatarstan" and "Dagestan" ships. Some small missile vessels, part of Project 21631, are also believed to have been damaged. Sources in Kyiv's intelligence services indicated that the strikes temporarily disrupted operations at Makhachkala Airport, according to UNIAN news agency.

The Caspian Flotilla has previously launched missile attacks on Ukraine, while the 177th Marine Regiment has been active in combat in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The exact type of drone used in this long-range operation remains uncertain. Russian media have suggested it might be Ukraine’s A-22 "Flying Fox," an ultralight, two-seat aircraft. However, given the distance of the target, this model would generally not be expected to cover such a range under standard specifications.

Reports from Russian sources mentioned a minor injury to a young girl in the attack, though the claim has raised skepticism, as video footage shows GUR drones precisely targeting military ships, with Russian personnel fleeing in alarm.