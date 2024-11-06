Nationwide Taxi Strike in Bulgaria

Bulgarian taxi drivers are set to stage a national protest on November 20, planning to halt traffic for about an hour in major cities across the country, as well as on highways and roads leading to border crossings. The demonstration aims to draw attention to what drivers describe as a drastic surge in mandatory "Civil Liability" insurance costs, which they say have increased tenfold.

The taxi drivers claim they received no prior notice of the price hike and have not been given any explanation from insurance companies on the reasons behind the sharp increase. The protest reflects the drivers’ frustration with the lack of transparency and communication regarding the changes impacting their industry.