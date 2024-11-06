Bulgaria Approves Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, and More

Bulgaria has approved humanitarian aid amounting to 929,019 leva to support Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Armenia. This assistance will be offered as voluntary contributions through international organizations, as confirmed by a recent government decision.

The funds are designated for several prominent humanitarian agencies, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNICEF, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the World Food Program. Financial support for these contributions will come from the budget of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, specifically allocated for development and humanitarian aid.

This aid aligns with Bulgaria’s priorities outlined in its Medium-term Program for Development Assistance and Humanitarian Aid for 2020-2024. The program emphasizes responding to urgent humanitarian needs, particularly those arising from armed conflicts and natural disasters, following fundamental humanitarian principles.

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers affirmed the country’s commitment to joining EU and international community efforts in tackling global humanitarian challenges, signaling continued solidarity and support for those affected by crises worldwide.