"God Bless Trump": Israeli Right-Wing Figures React to Expected Trump Win

World | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 14:10
As the final outcome of the U.S. presidential election remains unconfirmed, leaders of Israel’s right-wing joint Knesset list, "Religious Zionism," have expressed optimism and anticipation of a Donald Trump victory.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s Finance Minister and head of the Religious Zionism Party, shared a tweet on Wednesday morning stating, "God bless Israel. God bless America." While he did not explicitly mention Trump, the implication seemed clear to his supporters.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) Party, a faction within the Religious Zionism alliance, was more direct, tweeting simply, "God Bless Trump."

