Kremlin Uncertain on Putin’s Response to Trump’s Victory

November 6, 2024, Wednesday
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that it is uncertain whether Vladimir Putin will extend congratulations to Donald Trump on his election victory. He emphasized that the United States is considered an enemy country by Russia, both directly and indirectly involved in the conflict against Russia. Peskov remarked that relations between the two nations have reached a historic low, and while it's unlikely that they could deteriorate further, it remains to be seen whether Putin will offer his congratulations when Trump takes office in January.

In contrast, leaders from the European Union were quick to congratulate Trump. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warmly acknowledged Trump’s victory, expressing anticipation for renewed collaboration to advance the transatlantic agenda. She highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the EU and the US, built on shared values of freedom, democracy, and security. Von der Leyen also pointed out the mutual economic importance, emphasizing the billions in trade and millions of jobs depending on the strength of their relationship.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, also congratulated Trump, affirming the enduring alliance between the EU and the US. He stressed that the EU would continue its strategic agenda to remain strong, united, and competitive, defending the multilateral system based on rules.

In her congratulatory message, Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, underlined Europe’s readiness to cooperate on solving major geopolitical challenges. She emphasized the importance of maintaining robust transatlantic ties, anchored in common values such as freedom, human rights, and democracy.

