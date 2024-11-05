Second Bulgarian Missing After Valencia Floods Confirmed Safe

The second Bulgarian citizen who had been unaccounted for following the floods in the Valencia region has made contact with his family. Late last night, the individual reached out to the Bulgarian Consulate in Valencia, assuring his relatives that he was neither injured nor affected by the disaster, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Currently, there have been no additional reports regarding other missing, injured, or deceased Bulgarian nationals in connection with the floods. The Bulgarian Consulate in Valencia is continuing to monitor the situation closely and is maintaining ongoing communication with Spanish authorities.

Earlier, on November 4, one of the two Bulgarians who had been missing after the Valencia floods was confirmed to be alive.

For any assistance or further inquiries, Bulgarian citizens in the area can reach out to the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Valencia through the following numbers: +34 963 690 921, +34 963 691 788, or the after-hours number: +34 630 168 018. The Bulgarian Embassy in Madrid can also be contacted through their emergency line: +34 678 013 846.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ "Situation Center" Directorate is available 24/7 to accept signals and requests for help from Bulgarian citizens in disaster situations. They can be reached by phone at +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56, or via email at crisis@mfa.bg.