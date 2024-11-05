Second Bulgarian Missing After Valencia Floods Confirmed Safe

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:21
Bulgaria: Second Bulgarian Missing After Valencia Floods Confirmed Safe

The second Bulgarian citizen who had been unaccounted for following the floods in the Valencia region has made contact with his family. Late last night, the individual reached out to the Bulgarian Consulate in Valencia, assuring his relatives that he was neither injured nor affected by the disaster, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Currently, there have been no additional reports regarding other missing, injured, or deceased Bulgarian nationals in connection with the floods. The Bulgarian Consulate in Valencia is continuing to monitor the situation closely and is maintaining ongoing communication with Spanish authorities.

Earlier, on November 4, one of the two Bulgarians who had been missing after the Valencia floods was confirmed to be alive.

For any assistance or further inquiries, Bulgarian citizens in the area can reach out to the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Valencia through the following numbers: +34 963 690 921, +34 963 691 788, or the after-hours number: +34 630 168 018. The Bulgarian Embassy in Madrid can also be contacted through their emergency line: +34 678 013 846.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ "Situation Center" Directorate is available 24/7 to accept signals and requests for help from Bulgarian citizens in disaster situations. They can be reached by phone at +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56, or via email at crisis@mfa.bg.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: floods, Valencia, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgarians in the US: West Coast Backs Harris, East Supports Trump

Vesela Cherneva, deputy director of the European Council for Foreign Policy, commented on the voting tendencies within the Bulgarian diaspora in the United States

World | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 11:36

Missing Bulgarian Found Safe After Devastating Valencia Floods

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Bulgarian Consulate General in Valencia has received confirmation from the family of a missing Bulgarian citizen that they have successfully reestablished contact with him

Society » Environment | November 4, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Bulgarian Citizen Assaulted by Police in North Macedonia Over National Identity

A Bulgarian citizen in Skopje, Borche Natsevski, was assaulted by two police officers reportedly due to his Bulgarian identity and

Crime | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:52

Calls for Election Annulment: Legal Challenges Emerge in Bulgaria

Teodor Slavev, a representative from the Bulgarian Institute for Legal Initiatives, has expressed serious concerns regarding the conduct of the recent elections

Politics | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:44

Bulgarians Among the Missing as Search Efforts Continue After Deadly Floods in Spain

In Spain, search efforts are ongoing for those still missing after deadly floods in Valencia and the surrounding area claimed more than 200 lives

Society » Environment | November 4, 2024, Monday // 08:34

Strong Demand and Price Growth Characterize Bulgaria's Property Market

The Bulgarian real estate market has seen a notable increase in both prices and transaction volume in the past quarter

Business » Properties | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 13:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

November 7 Weather: Mild Temperatures and Sunshine Across Bulgaria

On November 7, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather with light easterly winds

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:02

Is Snow on the Way? Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for the Coming Week

The weather in Bulgaria this week will continue to feel like a continuation of summer, with temperatures remaining mild

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:43

November 6 Weather in Bulgaria: Clear Skies and Seasonal Temperatures

On November 6, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather

Society » Environment | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 20:55

Sunny Conditions Expected Across Bulgaria on November 5

On November 5, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather

Society » Environment | November 4, 2024, Monday // 17:02

Missing Bulgarian Found Safe After Devastating Valencia Floods

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Bulgarian Consulate General in Valencia has received confirmation from the family of a missing Bulgarian citizen that they have successfully reestablished contact with him

Society » Environment | November 4, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Bulgarians Among the Missing as Search Efforts Continue After Deadly Floods in Spain

In Spain, search efforts are ongoing for those still missing after deadly floods in Valencia and the surrounding area claimed more than 200 lives

Society » Environment | November 4, 2024, Monday // 08:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria