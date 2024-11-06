Bulgarian Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on US Election Victory

Hours after the first exit poll results from the US presidential election, politicians worldwide, including those from Bulgaria, sent their congratulations to the likely 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections with a message posted on Facebook, stating, "Congratulations to Donald Trump. I am ready to work together, again, for security!" Along with his message, Borissov shared a photo from his previous visit to the White House during his time as prime minister when Trump was in office.

This statement from Borissov about future cooperation with Trump can be seen as a sign that the GERB leader has not given up on his aspiration to return to the position of prime minister in Bulgaria. It may also suggest his ambition for his party to form a government once again.

Several analysts in Bulgaria believe that Trump's victory could make it easier for Borissov to form a government, potentially freeing him from the need to negotiate with the political parties "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria." Some even speculate that Borissov deliberately postponed the start of government talks while waiting for the results of the US elections.

It remains to be seen whether these expectations will materialize in the coming days, as the newly elected Bulgarian parliament is set to convene on Monday.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev extended his congratulations on Trump’s electoral victory, expressing confidence that their effective dialogue would continue, reinforcing the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the USA.

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," also congratulated Trump, calling his return to the White House good news for democracy in both the US and globally. He highlighted the need for normality, peace, and prosperity.

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change," congratulated the Republican Party on their electoral success, noting that the victories in both the Senate and Congress, alongside Trump’s presidential win, represented a significant political achievement. He emphasized that while the future of Bulgaria rests on its own people, maintaining good cooperation with the US is crucial for Bulgaria's positioning in the changing geopolitical landscape.