Ukrainian Commander Details Significant Russian Losses in Kursk; North Korean Forces Engaged

The first clashes between North Korean forces and Ukrainian troops have reportedly occurred in the Kursk region of Russia. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed the engagement in an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS on November 5, though he noted that the full deployment of North Korean forces in the region would take some more time. Ukrainian sources corroborated the initial reports of combat, and the Ukrainian military has stated that it is difficult to determine the casualties among the North Korean troops, as they are "mixed in" with Russian forces and disguised as soldiers from Buryatia.

Umerov indicated that the full scale of the North Korean deployment was still unclear, with the first wave expected to complete their training in the Russian Far East in the coming weeks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently estimated that around 11,000 North Korean troops are stationed in the Kursk region, although most of them are likely not yet involved in direct combat.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has assessed that Russia will primarily use the North Korean forces to counter Ukraine's advances in the Kursk region. In exchange, the North Koreans are expected to gain valuable combat experience, particularly in the technologically advanced and modern warfare environment of the ongoing conflict.

In other developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin made key appointments in the government, furthering his efforts to consolidate support among pro-war veterans. On November 4, Putin appointed Yevgeny Pervishov, a veteran of the Ukraine war and a participant in the Kremlin’s "Time of Heroes" program, as the acting head of the Tambov region. Pervishov is the first war veteran to hold a federal-level position, underscoring the Kremlin’s strategy of using loyal war veterans to bolster domestic support for the war effort.

In addition, Putin appointed Maria Kostyuk, the head of the "Time of Heroes" program, as acting governor of the Jewish Autonomous Oblast. Kostyuk’s son died in Ukraine in August 2022. These moves align with ISW’s analysis that the Kremlin is strategically placing pro-war figures in government roles to solidify political support, especially among military constituencies, and to militarize Russia's administrative apparatus for the long term.

Meanwhile, Russia also marked a significant milestone in its space cooperation with Iran, launching two Iranian-made satellites into orbit on November 5, further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries in the field of space technology.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, provided an update on the results of the Ukrainian military operation in Russia's Kursk region, revealing significant Russian losses over the past three months. According to Syrskyi, as of November 5, 2024, Russian forces have suffered a total of 20,842 casualties, including 7,905 killed, 12,220 wounded, and 717 captured.

In terms of equipment, Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian forces had destroyed 1,101 units of Russian military hardware, including 54 tanks, 276 armored vehicles, 107 artillery pieces, 5 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and 659 vehicles. He added that Russia had deployed 45,000 troops to the Kursk front, with efforts to reinforce the number by bringing in additional forces from North Korea.

Syrskyi also mentioned that while Russia aimed to expand its territory in northern Ukraine, particularly in Sumy Oblast, Ukrainian forces took proactive measures to prevent further advancements, continuing to inflict significant losses on Russian troops within occupied areas.

Additionally, Syrskyi highlighted the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers, noting that around 2,000 soldiers had been awarded state honors for their heroism during the Kursk operation, which began on August 6. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had acknowledged on August 10 that Ukraine’s military actions had pushed the conflict onto Russian soil.